Discovery of ‘FixGH 16’ vaccine for #FixTheCountryNow Pandemic: Will Akufo-Addo heed to it now?

Opinions of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Columnist: Dr. John-Baptist Naah

There have been various conspiracy theories about this prevailing covid-19 pandemic regarding where exactly this deadly virus started from the blind side of global scientists and politicians.



The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed changed the status quo in the world into a ‘new normal’ world now, as this disease has spread and caused havoc to both developed and developing nations like wildfire.



Thankfully, scientists have swiftly found efficacious vaccines to curtail this pandemic.



This #FixTheCountryNow campaign can be akin to the covid-19 pandemic as the campaign has all symptoms of a pandemic nature in Ghana. The Ghanaian youth are gradually getting angry, and it will explode in pandemic proportions one day in Ghana if not promptly and properly addressed.



The clarion calls on President Akuffo-Addo to FIX Ghana now by ordinary Ghanaians has significantly gained currency through several demonstrations not only by Ghanaians at home but also those living aboard such as in Spain, the UK, and the latest one in Germany on 14th August 2021.



This sustained momentum by other Ghanaians living in other countries is crucially important to remind the President to ameliorate the general sufferings of the people back home.



The demand for the President to FIX Ghana is a fitting call because so many promises were made by him and thus the need for him to keep this social contract between his party (the NPP) and the people of Ghana but not wait till next elections in 2024.



Common messages amply expressed by people in these demonstrations centre on FIXING the country by President Akufo-Addo who is currently holding the national resources in trust of the people. Specifically, Mr. President, it is vitally important to:



1. #Fix CORRUPTION by fighting it head-on and stop rampant corrupt deals and deal with his appointees. e.g., Agyeman Manu must go now!



2. #Fix the ECONOMY and focus on the protection of the national purse.



3. #Fix YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT immediately by creating sustainable jobs for the youth.



4. #Fix GENERAL INSECURITY, rampant police and military brutalities, and daylight armed robbery incidences.



5. #Fix NO BED SYNDROME in hospitals, SCHOOLS UNDER TREES, and NO TEXTBOOKS.



6. #Fix GALAMSEY MENACE to protect people, water bodies, plant and animal species.



7. #Fix DEPLORABLE ROADS in the country.



8. #Fix EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM.



9. #Fix CULTURE OF SILENCE.



10. #Fix INDUSTRIAL UNRESTS ongoing; etc.



The above-cited concerns of Ghanaians are not only NPP’s problems but general problems confronting everyone in the country. It is totally non-sensical and unpatriotic to appear insensitive to Ghanaians and politicize everything by bringing in NDC even if concerns expressed by Ghanaian youth are authentic, germane, and apolitical.



President Akuffo-Addo will be making a very serious mistake if he does not heed to this pandemic of the #FixTheCountryNow campaign led by the youth now. All is not well with Ghana.



This #FixTheCountryNow pandemic can get out of hand if it is glaringly ignored.



The cure is therefore in the use of the ‘FixGH 16’ vaccine by the president to urgently FIX THE COUNTRY THROUGH SERIOUS WORKS BUT NOT EMPTY WORDS!



Ghanaians want to see real development in the next three years emanating from gargantuan promises already made by this government.



Ghanaians are no more interested in the President making many new promises e.g., Agenda 111 as an afterthought and cosmetic delivery of old promises.



Use FixGH 16 vaccine to FIX all 16 Regions in the country.



A word to a wise is enough. This is coming from a concerned Ghanaian.