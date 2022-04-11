Death, power and man’s take: Ramadan day eight

Opinions of Monday, 11 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

We do cast aspersion by openly saying that "who go there come"? This phrase shows man’s nonchalance about the torment in the grave.



Men even argue about the existence of God. Yet, there is one thing that everybody fears – death!



The belief of death being inevitable has left many of us in a state of higgledy-piggledy. Thus, we are much concerned about why the young and old keep dying unimaginably. Even so, we haven’t asked ourselves if the power vested in us or our prolonged age would make us invincible. Ideally, it’s only good life and God consciousness which are required from everyone of us. I hope that is a great lesson for those who would want to ponder about the signs of Allah.



Brethren, we have gotten to a stage in this world where being old or young doesn't really matter anymore! Unfortunately, we still yearn for power to outsmart, look down upon and terrorize others because of the positions we may hold.



Satirically, these are those born but unborn, and the living but dead (maybe confused living carcasses), if you happen to see any of them. They could be sleeping all this while because they haven’t fathomed that God isn’t interested in titles. On that day, He shall deal with us according to our deeds and not who we were while on earth.



That is why we ought to know that neither our positions nor age can save us from Allah’s torment. And death always reminds us to blend the privileges we have to the benefit of our spiritual soul.



"Let's hear the conclusion of the whole matter. Fear God and obey his commandments; for this is the whole duty of man". Ecclesiastes: 12:13.