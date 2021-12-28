Darkest humanity diaries

Opinions of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Columnist: Maxwell Maundy

Reflections: Man's inability to foretell tomorrow



On the 24th of October this year, I had an inspiration to write down a piece in my DIARY for my birthday. I had intended to share it on my birthday - 16th December. Little did I know that come 29th October - five days from the day I wrote the piece - would turn out to be my saddest day.



As at 24th October, I considered the year 2021 as one with a painful or sad beginning but with a hopeful positive or happy ending. But I was wrong. Perhaps the beginning wasn't painful or sad enough. The saddest was yet to come.

As it turned out to be, the ending would be the saddest ever.



Below is what I wrote in my DIARY:



2021 - What a year!



In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world, I finally succumbed to the surgical knife at the beginning of the year. 2021 has been the year of a sad beginning but a beautiful ending.



My first seed Panyin (Mich) has completed Junior High School. It'll have been double joy if Kakra (Mig) had not returned to the Maker. But sometimes I ask myself if I'd have been able to cross the storm with both Panyin and Kakra with such hectic financial struggles.



But as the year is coming to a close, I can only look to the future by staring at the bright side of life as I wait for my harvest time and season.

There's always something we can be thankful for, as we count on the Goodness of God. All my life, you have been faithful... Cece Winans

Happy birthday to me...



But as fate would have it, it turned out to be the birthday that never was. On the 29th of October, mum went home to her Maker. From that day, life has been a rollercoaster till she was laid to rest on 4th December. In the aftermath, I'm stitching the pieces together.



On this note, may I take this opportunity to wish all my readers’ season’s greetings and the very best of the yuletide? For all those who have bought copies of Edition One of my Book DARKEST HUMANITY, I'm most thankful for your patronage.



And for those who had gone to the Bookshops looking for ‘THE SECRETARY OF STATE’ - Edition Two of my Book - come 2022 work begins on Edition Two.



So please be on the lookout. In the meantime, there are still copies of Edition One available at the various Bookshops for your holiday relaxation. You can also contact the author directly for your copy.