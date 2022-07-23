DEFNED/WANEO commend the NPP for the successful conduct of the recent National Executive Elections in Accra-Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Columnist: DEFNED/WANEO

Defence Network for Democracy (DEFNED) and West Africa Network of Election Observers (WANEO) jointly wish to commend the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the successful and peaceful conduct of the recently held National Executive Elections in Accra-Ghana on 16th -17th July 2022.



DEFNED and WANEO wish to congratulate the newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) and all elected officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

DEFEND and WANEO further command the outgoing National Executive Leadership of the NPP for their impressive efforts in overseeing the successful and peaceful conduct of the recent National Executive Elections.



DEFNED and WANEO also commend and congratulate all the contested Aspirant in the recently held NPP National Executive Elections for their various high sense of inspiration and exuberance in boosting the morale of the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country as a result of their competitive participation in the overall contest of the NPP National Executive Elections, thereby consolidating multi-party democracy in the body politic of the Republic of Ghana in fulfillment of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



Consequentially, DEFNED and WANEO are appealing to the newly elected leadership of the NPP to build bridges and foster a harmonious cooperative relationship with the outgoing leadership of the party in the best interest of the New Patriotic Party towards defending multi-party democracy and good corporate governance in political parties management and administration in Ghana and across West Africa.



DEFNED and WANEO wish to encourage all Political Parties in Ghana to contribute to the democratic advancement and consolidation agenda of the Republic of Ghana in our collective efforts in sustaining resilient multi-party democracy in Ghana under the Fourth Republican Constitutional Dispensation in the comity of nations of the African continent.



SIGNED



Rev. Kingsley Amoah

(Chairman -WANEO)



Musah Abdulai

(Acting Executive Director-DEFNED)



