Costly abomination: Can you be 'gay & Christian'?

Opinions of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Columnist: Eric Otchere

We live in an abnormal fallen world worse than that of Noah and Sodom and Gomorrah combined. Everything against the will of God seems to be on the ascendancy and it is inching gradually into the church.



Who would have ever thought that anyone could come close to calling himself ‘gay Christian? What an oxymoron! If God hates sin, we cannot in any way embrace it and repackage it for this modern world and push it on the church of Jesus Christ.



In this article, I seek to look critically at the major arguments for ‘gay Christians' and then lay out what the Bible says about this matter. It is not what I think that matters. It is what the Bible says that settles everything for every christian.



It is a very costly and deadly unholy venture for men and women to not only dabble in LGBTQ but also teach and encourage Christians to embrace it.



DEFINITION



The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) defines a gay as someone who is “attracted to people of the same gender”.



Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Christian as "one who professes belief in the teachings of Jesus Christ."



From the definitions above, how can someone who believes in what the Bible teaches about male and female relationships also think God has relaxed His values to suit their ways? God has not changed! Men have rather changed.



Arguments for ‘Gay Christians’



We will first look at the various arguments offered by people who think it is the will of God to be gay and Christian.



Carlyle Murphy, a former senior writer/editor focusing on religion at Pew Research Center writes in Most U.S. Christian Groups Grow More Accepting Of Homosexuality that,



“Amid a changing religious landscape that has seen a declining percentage of Americans who identify as Christian, a majority of U.S. Christians (54%) now say that homosexuality should be accepted, rather than discouraged, by society.”



Writing on Homosexuality: Not a Sin, Not a Sickness Part I, Rev. Elder Don Eastman states,



“The Good News is that, since 1968, when Metropolitan Community Church was founded, the emergence of a strong lesbian and gay community, and the conclusions of new scientific studies on homosexuality have forced the Christian Church to reexamine these issues.



A growing number of biblical and theological scholars now recognize that Scripture does not condemn loving, responsible homosexual relationships. Therefore, gay men and lesbians should be accepted – just as they are in Christian churches, and homosexual relationships should be celebrated and affirmed!”



Rev. Eastman went on to say that using Scriptures against homosexuals amount to misinterpretation of Bible passages.



In What Does the Bible Say About Homosexuality?, the contributors, who claim to be Christian scholars, wrote, “At the heart of the claim that the Bible is clear "that homosexuality is forbidden by God" is the poor biblical scholarship and a cultural bias read into the Bible.”



Popular 'gay christian’ and advocate Matthew Vines states on his website:

“I’m the author of God and the Gay Christian and the founder and executive director of The Reformation Project, a non-profit ministry that works to advance LGBTQ inclusion in the church.



I’m passionate about helping Christians and churches rethink their views on LGBTQ topics in a way that strengthens their commitment to the authority of the Bible and to orthodox Christian theology.”



It is evident that people want the freedom to sin and also include the church in blaspheming the name of God.



CLEAR DECEPTIONS



The Bible is clear that anything that exalts itself against biblical doctrines is deception from the devil (2 Corinthians 10:4-6). The following are two deceptions of Satan concerning ‘gay Christians’:



a.Gay Is Normal Sexual Orientation: The first deception we can spot is that they want to normalise gayism as a natural sexual orientation. To the fallen mind, good is perverted as bad, and bad is perverted as good (Isaiah 5:20).



b. The Bible Is Not Clear On Gayism: They also argue that Bible passages that are used against homosexuals are misinterpreted and that God does not speak expressly against homosexuality. Just as satan deceived Eve, so is he using his false agents to deceive even the elect to buy into the ‘gay christian’ agenda (2 Corinthians 11:3).



To say a Christian can be gay is to posit that the death and resurrection of Christ are of no use. The Bible teaches that we died with Christ and resurrected with Him so that we can live as He did (Colossians 3:1-11). We must flee every form of sexual immorality including homosexuality.



Case Against 'Gay Christian'



What does the Bible say about being a ‘gay Christian’? There is no single Bible passage that supports continuing in our old nature when we come to saving faith. We cannot be Christians and continue in sin.



Let’s consider the following passages:



2 Corinthians 5:17 says,



“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”



Peter writes in 1 Peter 1:16 that,

“...Be holy, for I am holy.”



Paul wrote in 1 Thessalonians 4:3 that,

“For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality.”



Paul writing on the type of church (bride) Christ is coming for says in Ephesians 5:27,



“that He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish.”



Pastor John MacArthur notes that,



“Why does God condemn homosexuality? Because it overturns God's fundamental design for human relationships—a design that pictures the complementary relationship between a man and a woman (Genesis 2:18-25; Matthew 19:4-6; Ephesians 5:22-33).”



In his book Washed and Waiting: Reflections on Christian Faithfulness and Homosexuality, Wesley Hill wrote,



“that homosexuality was not God’s original creative intention for humanity ... and therefore that homosexual practice goes against God’s express will for all human beings, especially those who trust in Christ.”



What must Christians do?



Our mission as children of God is to help the world to turn to God from sin and transgression.



In Sexuality And The Gospel: How To Share Christ With The Gay Community, Dr. Christopher Yuan, professor-at-large at Moody Bible Institute and the author of Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope and Holy Sexuality and the Gospel wrote about how he overcame homosexuality,



“I read the Bible more and more. As I did, I recognized my primary rebellion was against my Creator. In addition, it was clear from Scripture that homosexuality was a sin and that I’d put my identity in the wrong thing.



The LGBTQ community emphasizes that sexuality is the core of our identity, but God’s Word paints quite a diﬀerent picture. My true identity is in Jesus Christ alone. Sexuality is not who you are, but how you are.”



We must help them to know the God of the Bible and what He stands for.



Pastor MacArthur writes the following concerning what believers must do:

"What should be your response to the homosexual agenda? Make it a biblical response—confront it with the truth of Scripture that condemns homosexuality and promises eternal damnation for all who practice it. What should be your response to the homosexuality?



Make it a gospel response—confront him with the truth of Scripture that condemns him as a sinner, and point him to the hope of salvation through repentance and faith in Jesus Christ. Stay faithful to the Lord as you respond to homosexuality by honoring His Word, and leave the results to Him."



We must preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them which has the power to save sinners condemned to death (Romans 1:16-17). We must pray that God will show them mercy for their costly abominable works of the flesh.