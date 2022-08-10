Corruption on the rise, even in the hands of its biggest despisers

Opinions of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Columnist: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Prior to the 2016 Parliamentary and Presidential elections, the prospective Nana Addo-led NPP government proved, beyond all doubt, their willingness to eliminate corruption even after six months of resuming power.



Then-candidate Akufo-Addo, during the 2012 and 2016 electioneering campaigns, reiterated on several platforms his readiness to alleviate corruption, which has bedeviled all corners of the country's managing sectors.



He explained, stating that it will be the biggest thing for the success of his government when Ghanaians find solace in his words and give him the opportunity.



It was through this anti-corruption readiness that the President, then-candidate Akufo-Addo, proposed, on several platforms and even in his 2016 manifesto, the establishment of the Office of an Independent Special Prosecutor.



“Screams of witch-hunting etc. don’t arise by establishing an Office of Special Prosecutor of somebody who will be independent of the Executive and somebody whose remits will be to investigate and tackle issues of corruption.”



“… and hopefully that person is going to be somebody who commands the respect of the society and at the same time has an independent mind to make the decisions.”



“What we have to be careful of in our situation is, one, to witch-hunt, but at the same time, we ought not to give the impression that those of us in political life somewhat have some sort of immunity from investigation merely because we are politicians, I don’t think that will be right, we are citizens of Ghana first and foremost," Nana Akufo-Addo said in 2016 as quoted by Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC).



In the 2016 manifesto, the president categorically stated, “the fundamental requirement for sustainable development is good governance.



“The NPP is irrevocably committed to the establishment of solid, efficient machinery for good governance, comprising accountable government and respect for the rule of law and human rights.



“The NPP will:

a. establish, by an Act of Parliament, an Office of the Special Prosecutor, who will be independent of the Executive, to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act and cases implicating political officeholders and politicians.”



Without a doubt, this was one of the reasons that over 53% of Ghanaians voted massively to elect Nana Addo to the presidency on December 7, 2016.



Confirming these claims after the election in 2016, the Afrobarometer survey on the reasons for Nana Akufo-Addo’s comfortable victory revealed that over 37 percent of Ghanaians believed and were ready to see the President alleviate corruption in Ghana.



Reading this up to this point, it is very sad to say that real concerned citizens of Ghana will be lost if these are indeed the words of the President in 2012 and 2016.



Why? Because, taking into consideration the current happenings in the country in terms of corruption, one can say that under the former democratic activist, Nana Akufo-Addo, democracy is crawling.



A recent survey by the Afrobarometer and that of CDD features all the supposed corruption-fighting agencies in the country, such as the Ghana Police Service, the judiciary, the legislative Assembly (Parliament), and, surprisingly, the Jubilee House.



As a citizen, and a very concerned one as the President himself, in his 2016 inauguration speech, tasked us to be, one may ask, what has the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), created in 2018 and sponsored by taxpayers' money, been able to achieve in terms of corruption?



I'm sure the right answer will be a big "Hmmmmm!"



In fact, I will be biased if I don't acknowledge the fact that this government is not the only administration covered by corruption.



Even Kwame Nkrumah’s government, which is almost termed as the best, is reported to have recorded some level of corruption from ministers like Aseibu Amenfi.



But this, I believe, shouldn't be an escape route for President Akufo-Addo to shy away from the fight he declared against corruption before being given the power.



It is also worth noting that the fight against corruption is not only for the government but a collective one that needs the involvement of every citizen regardless of their political affiliation.



Together, corruption will be a thing of the past. God bless Ghana and God bless every soul willing to alleviate corruption alongside His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.