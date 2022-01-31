Corruption and the retrogressing in Africa: The case of coup d’etat in Africa

Opinions of Monday, 31 January 2022

Columnist: Nii Sam Pardie

Corruption as defined by the Oxford dictionary; “is a dishonest and fraudulent conduct by people in power which more often than not involves bribery”.



Africa as a continent has been tagged as a third world continent and rightly so due to the retrogressive nature of almost every African country.



African states, with the exception of a few countries like Rwanda in East Africa and Morocco in North Africa, are the only shining light in a rather darker African history with respect to corruption.



Africans seems not to be able to manage their own affairs very well.



Africans are noted to be very wasteful, live extravagantly and also lacks the technical know-how even though God has blessed us with all the natural resources we could boast of.





Most Africans are of the mindset that anything from the western world is far more superior to anything made in and by Africans.



The level of mismanagement at all levels of human endeavour in Africa is so appalling and so distasteful that it has led to severe underdevelopment in every sector of the economy.





Corruption is the canker that has eaten deep into the very fiber of every facet of human engagements.



Starting from the top with regards to the ruling class or those in charge of affairs of the states.



During campaign times, these people who are seeking to gain our votes and be given the mandate to rule appears to have all the solutions to all of the problems affecting the citizenry.





Those people, after securing our mandates, tend to act as demi-gods. They tend to forget about the ordinary masses.



They live lavishly and extravagantly.



Funds meant for developments are diverted into personal accounts and are been used for personal dealings at the expense of the nation.





The resultant effects are massive unemployment among the youth, prostitution, kidnappings, ritual killings and all sorts of criminal activities.



These corruption-related issues have led to several coup d’tat in Africa.



Instances include the coup d’tat in Mali which took place in August 2020.Coup d’etat in Guinea in September 2021.As well as the most recent one in Burkina Faso which took place in January 2022.



This particular coup d’tat in Burkina Faso is very alarming because it's very close to my home country Ghana and this could have a trickle-down effect on Ghana since we both share a common land border.



The economic situation in Ghana is so not the best and this has unleashed some level of hardship on the ordinary Ghanaian.



Whilst the ruling class are living in absolute opulence, the masses are burdened with several taxes. For instance, Ghanaians are being asked to pay an electronic transaction levy(e-levy), which is being claimed will be used for developments.



In summary, the corruption perception index(2021)had Ghana scoring as low as 43 out of 100.The same applied to other African countries. This really painted a grim picture of the level of corruption in Ghana and Africa as a whole.





LONG LIVE GHANA LONG AFRICA





