Opinions of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Columnist: Owusu Baffoe Daniel

Construction of the road that determines who wins the Ahafo Ano North parliamentary seat

The road under construction

Ahafo Ano North parliamentary contest has now become keen as electorates within Abonsuaso and its environs are ready to vouch for whoever completes the construction of their road.



Folks from communities within this area are producers of crops like maize, rice, and vegetables among other food products. However, the undesirable nature of their road has made travelling along the road very difficult especially when it rains. As a result, this particular road has been their priority since time immemorial.



The good news is that users of the road from Asuadei, to Danyame as well as Nyameadom will be jubilating as the construction of road from Betiako-Abonsuaso in the Ahafo Ano North Municipal finally begins.



The project according to the Member of Parliament and the Parliamentary Candidate for NPP, Hon. Adamu Sanid Suleman will cover the entire stretch of Mmoframfadwene No.2, through Betiako to Danyame, Nyameadom and Subiriso.



It would be recalled that this road was started some four years ago by COCOBOD, of which only 10km was constructed as part of Cocoa roads projects. By then, Hon. Adusei Akwasi, who happens to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC was the Member of Parliament for the Constituency.



Currently, as we speak, the construction firm, Jubilee construction who has been seized with the contract for the 21km road project with funding sourced from the Government of Ghana has moved to the site and began work a few days ago.



Under the auspices of the current member of Parliament, Other roads like Katapei road, Assenkyem road which branches from the main road are now motorable.

