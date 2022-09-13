Concept of loyalty & disloyalty

Opinions of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

To control and tame the minds, willpower and creativity of people, just preach the concept of Loyalty and Disloyalty.



Many people are suffering in silence under the concept of Loyalty and Disloyalty.



Many destinies are being destroyed under the concept of Loyalty and Disloyalty.



Many wives and husbands are dying in silence under the concept of Loyalty and Disloyalty.



Many people are stuck in their workplace or with a wrong Boss because they are afraid to be described by Society as Disloyal.



It is good to be 100% loyal to leadership but make sure that the leadership is equally loyal to your progress.



The great dreams, visions and aspirations of many people have been truncated, and others to are unduly delayed to be fulfilled because they were unfortunately loyal to the wrong people.



Loyalty & Disloyalty is reciprocal. One must also take note of the fact that Loyalty to quality leadership bear fruits.



Loyalty to wrong leadership brings about regrets and it’s a killer of destiny.



Disloyalty to quality leadership results in disgrace and retrogression.



On the other hand, being disloyal to a bad leader brings about freedom and progress.



Don't just be loyal or disloyal to people, just make sure that such people have your INTEREST at heart else you will never benefit from your committed loyalty.



Super nation like the United States of America was built on the foundation that life is all about you. Don't blame anyone if you fail in life.



Politicians, Pastors, Spiritual leaders, Business leaders etc. have used the concept of loyalty and disloyalty to destroy the lives of many people. Others too have used the same principle to transform the lives of many people around them.



Don't be loyal to anyone who doesn't care about your existence.