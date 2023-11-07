Communities development is Ghana Gas’s priority

Opinions of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Columnist: Romeo Oduro

Communities cannot develop if the various people are not ready to embrace development themselves. However, the embracement of the people to development must be commensurate with the desire by state agencies, corporations, and companies to execute projects that will culminate in the socio-economic development of the communities.



It is for this reason that the Ghana Gas Company under the leadership of Dr Ben K Asante has taken a laudable and impactful decision to execute projects that will uplift and enhance the welfare of Ghanaians. These projects which fall under its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, are tailored to the specific needs of the communities.



Developing personnel and community is key to the gas company and it has resolved to do everything possible to ensure there is development in the various communities.



The personnel development wing of the Ghana Gas CSR drive looks at building the intellectual capacity of its workers to be able to sustain the industry or the company. Community development ensures that communities are impacted positively through the sustainable and important initiatives executed by Ghana Gas.



The human elements of a community are by far one of the most important aspects of community development. The growth of a community is centered on the development of the people that make up their memberships; without them, communities would not exist.



The vision of the gas company is not only to focus on project-affected areas but rather the whole country since the natural resources belong to all Ghanaians. The company continues to provide assistance to government institutions, corporations, individuals, and many more in order to ease the economic pressure.



This can also influence the equitable distribution of benefits by ensuring that opportunities are created for all including the vulnerable and marginalized groups such as women, children, ethnic minorities, and the economically displaced.



The most sustainable development assets the gas industry can leave a community and country are skills and capacities development, employment, and education programs for local people. Community development is a reciprocal process, meaning while the company invests in the growth of the community, the community must also provide the right environment necessary for the company to attain its set objectives.



By supporting communities to develop in a sustainable manner, Ghana Gas is without a shred of doubt impacting their growth. In Atuabo, where the processing plant is located, the gas company has provided educational support in various forms such as training of women in skill-making ventures such as soap, and sanitizer and giving opportunities for further studies by the young.



These trainings are not limited to communities in its catchment areas but rather a nationwide policy aimed at improving the human resources of those beneficiary communities.



In the Volta Region, the gas company has constructed a gift shop center at the Ho Museum to train young and old women in a handicraft. Aflao has been given a craft village, also to train people to be able to personally do something with the knowledge acquired. This is a life transmission and development in the community across Ghana.



Ghana as a developing country would need development in the area of education at least for all, health care for all, economic turnaround, water and sanitation within all regions of Ghana, and sports development for all especially the youth of this country. Ghana Gas has its blueprint across the nation and has given back to the community people through God-given natural resources.



The question that comes to mind is, has the gas company been able to give back to society as expected? Has the natural resources been managed well by the gas company?



The good people of this country can see the support and assistance provided by the gas company. The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, together with the board and management, has made sure that this company will always engage the community in order to meet these needs as expected.



The gas company has given over 400 scholarships to students within all universities across. Ghana National Gas Company Limited is determined to ensure that the people of Ghana especially the project-affected areas will change the narratives about development in their lives. Gathering, processing, transportation, and distributing of natural resources within the country and across the sub-regions are the mandate of Ghana National Gas Company Limited.



Ghana Gas is noted for good reasons across the country. The recent Akosombo Dam spillage in the Volta Region led to flooding, damage to properties, displacement, and loss of livelihoods, among others, therefore, making life very difficult for the ordinary people in the affected communities.



The gas company provided relief items to reduce their burden. These relief items will go a long way to assist and help them.



The gas company donated relief items to the affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The affected victims in most communities are currently living with friends and family while others are putting up in shelters with the government and NADMO together with other stakeholders providing relief items for their survival.