Colonial masters, here we come

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Columnist: Christian Foli

They are leaving

All the young men of my village are leaving

They pack their knapsacks and belongings

Wives and children, dreams and aspirations

And head for a distant village we hear

Has enough for her people to eat and drink



I am not surprise

The famine has hit us hard

So hard it breaks the cord holding our love

For our village and its people

The Rain Giver has been tricked



And our lands have been deceived

Strange things happen before our eyes

The summer itself stoops in awe at how it rains

Heavily in our chief’s compound while the rest

Of the land groans and moans in drought



Come and see our children suffering

And our animals dying before our eyes

Woe to the ears that heard the promise of better days

Woe to the eyes that saw and the hearts that hoped



Once a stranger came to feed our flock

And we booed him out of our land and called him a thief

Now one of our own is chief

Sitting on the big seat, eating our flock

While his people are dying