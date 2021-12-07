Clear the taxes to alleviate the sufferings of the people

Opinions of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Columnist: Eben Brown

Some of us are not surprised by the commercial drivers' strike that happened yesterday.



The commercial drivers have a legitimate reason to protest as loudly as they did yesterday.



Fuel pricing issues have been a topic of discussion since the beginning of the year. The imposition of severe taxes on Ghana's hardworking citizens is an act of insensitivity.



It would be quite amusing to claim that the government has had nothing to do with the skyrocketing fuel prices. Some people who have taken it upon themselves to be the government's Chiellini's and Bonuccis have made repeated attempts to blame the current events on the international fuel market pricing.



Ghanaians should be aware that this is not totally accurate. We need to pay attention to a few major aspects that influence the price of fuel in our country.



The first is the international market price, which we must not overlook in this discussion. We're not blind to the fact that prices have risen as a result of how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted output around the world. Our brothers in the NPP are mischievously blaming the increase in petrol costs on this factor.



But again, another factor we should not forget to include is the imposition of neck-breaking taxes on petroleum products.



We pay;

1. 1p for energy fund levy per litre of fuel.



2. 10p as sanitation and pollution levy per litre of fuel.



3. 16p as price stabilization and recovery levy per litre.



4. 20p energy sector levy per litre.



5. 46p special petroleum tax per litre.



6. 48p road fund levy per litre.



7. 49p energy debt levy per litre.



All of these taxes add up to GHS 1.90 for every litre of petrol purchased in the country. These taxes have a significant impact on both individuals and businesses. Some of these charges, particularly the sanitation and pollution levy, must be eliminated.



The implementation of the sanitation and pollution levy, which is paid to the local assembly, is an unnecessary display of duplicity on the part of this government.



The purpose of the price stabilization and recovery levy is to allow the government to cushion the normal Ghanaian fuel consumer when the price of fuel rises on the international market but it seems the government has clearly forgotten the purpose for which that tax is being paid.



Another issue that we often overlook when discussing fuel prices is the currency rate. The pricing on the foreign market is always expressed in dollars. So, when converting the international market price to our local currency, we must remember that exchange rates play a big impact. "When the fundamentals of the economy are weak, the exchange rate will expose you," our Vice President remarked. That is Ghana's current position. The state of our economy is in shambles. This administration has a track of economic mismanagement, ineptitude, and profligacy.



On this point, comrades, let us all call out the government for its role in the increase in fuel prices. Let us make it clear to them that they have failed the Ghanaian people. They have betrayed the Ghanaian people's faith in them.

They must sit up.