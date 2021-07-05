Chilled killings

Opinions of Monday, 5 July 2021

Columnist: Ahmed Yussif

No statistics



But even if it’s only one person who dies from accidents every year



Don’t we still need to be extra careful on the road?



Both drivers and pedestrians



Instead of the requested bread



A body is returned to the family



Speeding, carelessness, drunk-driving



Turns travels into carnage



More rigorous enforcement of the laws is required



Citizens must wield responsibility



On the road



And the police on the road need to be more rules oriented



Instead of money-oriented



Accidents continue to flood our roads



Yet drivers continue to speed without facing punishments



Passengers continue to look on while they are put in jeopardy



Bad roads cause accidents



Our misuse of good roads cause accidents



As a people, what do we seek?



On my way to Accra three days ago



A speeding vehicle almost collided with the vehicle I’d boarded



The speeding vehicle had overtaken another vehicle in a curve



Our driver had to quickly apply breaks



And simultaneously steer off the road



This could have ended badly for all of us



It doesn’t matter how much we demand from our leaders



Or how much they provide us with



It won’t be enough



Though they bear huge responsibilities,



It’s only a collective action that’ll save us



If we as people don’t act right,



Some will be prosecuted



Others killed



And we will still continue to be heedless



Heathen