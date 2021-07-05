Chilled killings

Opinions of Monday, 5 July 2021
Columnist: Ahmed Yussif
No statistics
But even if it’s only one person who dies from accidents every year
Don’t we still need to be extra careful on the road?
Both drivers and pedestrians
Instead of the requested bread
A body is returned to the family
Speeding, carelessness, drunk-driving
Turns travels into carnage
More rigorous enforcement of the laws is required
Citizens must wield responsibility
On the road
And the police on the road need to be more rules oriented
Instead of money-oriented
Accidents continue to flood our roads
Yet drivers continue to speed without facing punishments
Passengers continue to look on while they are put in jeopardy
Bad roads cause accidents
Our misuse of good roads cause accidents
As a people, what do we seek?
On my way to Accra three days ago
A speeding vehicle almost collided with the vehicle I’d boarded
The speeding vehicle had overtaken another vehicle in a curve
Our driver had to quickly apply breaks
And simultaneously steer off the road
This could have ended badly for all of us
It doesn’t matter how much we demand from our leaders
Or how much they provide us with
It won’t be enough
Though they bear huge responsibilities,
It’s only a collective action that’ll save us
If we as people don’t act right,
Some will be prosecuted
Others killed
And we will still continue to be heedless
Heathen