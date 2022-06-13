Challenging Heights’ reports that approximately 60% of children on Lake Volta are child labourers

Opinions of Monday, 13 June 2022

Columnist: James Kofi Annan

Today, Challenging Heights has released a report that shows that approximately 60% of all children living in the fishing communities along Ghana’s Lake Volta are child labourers.



The report which is titled “Children Hidden in Plain Sight: A report on the State of Child Labour in the Fishing Industry of Lake Volta (Ghana)”, was released to coincide with the World Day Against Child Labour, 2022.



The World Day Against Child Labour, was instituted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and is commemorated on the 12th of June every year, to draw the world’s attention to the plight of children who are going through abused labour situations.



The theme for this year’s World Day Against Children is “Universal Social Protection To End Child Labour”.



The report interviewed 2999 children, made up of 1732 males, and 1250 females. The study took place in five districts of the Lake Volta areas, namely Krachie East and West Municipalities in the Oti Region, Kpando District in the Volta Region, Pru District in the Bono East Region, and Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region. Overall, the research took three months, between March and May, 2022, to complete.



The children interviewed were divided into groups, between 5 to 9 years; between 10 to 14 years, and 15-17 years, in line with ILO and UNICEF categorizations.



In the first age group between 5 and 9 years, 47% were in child labour. In the second group between 10 to 14 years, 69% were in child labour. And in the third group, between 15 and 17, 77% of them were in child labour.



This number is significantly higher than the numbers available from previous studies.



There are also differences between male and female child labourers when it comes to the tasks they had to do. Among male child labourers, tasks such as paddling canoes (46%), scooping water from the boat (32%), casting (35%) and pulling nets (33%) were especially high, whereas female child labourers had higher percentages when it comes to fetching firewood (34%), cooking for the company (23%) or fish processing (35%).



Our study found that 61% of the child labourers were male and 39% were females. This stands in contrast with numbers provided by the ILO, which indicated that 87% of the child labourers in Ghana’s fisheries were boys and the study by the IJM which claims that 99.6% of the child labourers were boys.



One possibility for the new data in our study is that not only child labourers on the lake were interviewed but also children who normally do not work so much in public. With the different categories of labour such as cooking and fish processing, which might happen mostly behind closed doors, we saw that more female children are in child labour than have been previously assumed.



The tasks also differ when comparing different age groups. Among the 5 to 9-year-old child labourers, tasks such as scooping water (32%), fish processing (30%) and farming (42%) are especially high while other tasks that come with more responsibility and danger such as removing trapped nets (8%), driving outboard motors (8%), diving (14%) and mending nets (9%) are comparatively low.



This changes with the age group of 10- to 14-year-old child labourers, who predominantly paddle canoes (37%), cast nets (30%) and pull them back (29%), farm (36%) or fetch firewood (28%). The oldest age group of 15 to 17-year-old children have the roles that require the most responsibility and which are more dangerous than others. They are often paddling canoes (42%), pulling nets (32%) and processing fish (30%) but also the most dangerous tasks such as diving (15%) or removing trapped nets (17%) are considerably carried out more often by this age group than by others.



In this study, a child counted as a child labourer when he or she was engaged in hazardous tasks, this allowed us to capture child labour among all age groups, since, as we have seen before by ILO standards, hazardous work always counts as child labour, no matter the weekly working hours. Children that did work that endangered their physical or mental well-being such as working on the lake without security and doing work such as paddling, diving or removing trapped nets all counted as child labourers in this study. Also, work such as fish processing is dangerous for the children because it exposes them to great amounts of smoke for long hours as well as using sharp objects (knives).



Among the 1794 children characterized as child labourers, 1389 (77%) said that they were beaten and 730 (41%) showed signs of abuse.



As has been indicated in the existing literature, child labour often deprives children of formal education. Among all children (2999) interviewed for this study, 1696 (57%) were in school, whereas the number of children in school among child labourers (1794) was 779 (43%). Among the non-child labourers interviewed (1205), 917 (76%) were in school. These numbers can be compared with the nationwide enrollment rates that UNESCO has published. In 2020, the primary school enrollment rate was at 82.4% and the secondary school enrollment rate at 62%. The numbers confirm that the widespread child labour on Lake Volta is responsible for a much lower school enrollment rate when compared to nationwide data.



We believe that the increased numbers of child labour could be connected to the impacts of COVID-19, as both the ILO and UNICEF indicated that the global pandemic resulted in higher numbers of child labourers. In a UNICEF article published in June 2021, the organization warned that 9 million additional children were at risk of becoming child labourers because of the pandemic. This comes in addition to the already increasing numbers of child labour in sub-Saharan Africa due to “population growth, recurrent crises, extreme poverty, and inadequate social protection measures” that caused 16.6 million additional children to end up in child labour in the four preceding years.



One of the key policy recommendations has to be connected to public education in general and the education of the parents in the most affected regions of the country in particular – in both the source and destination communities.



There is an urgent need for affected children to be removed from child labour situations, and placed in safe spaces such as schools, vocational and skills education, and any other developmental programs that will guarantee their safety, and their future.



Since poverty and COVID-19 made the economic situation of most households worse – is the main cause of child labour, policies should aim at making the economic situations for the families better.



The laws on child labour, especially the Children’s Act, should be enforced.



Funding of state agencies, particularly the Department of Social Welfare, the Anti-Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the Anti-Human Trafficking Secretariat should be increased to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in the prevention, rescue, rehabilitation of trafficking victims, as well as the prosecution of traffickers.