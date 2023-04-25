Opinions of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Columnist: Iddi Muhayu-Deen

CELEBRATING ABU JINAPOR @40; TELLING THE STORY OF 40 YEARS OF YOUTH CAPABILITIES AND GREATNESS IN GHANA’S POLITICS



If you are looking for evidence of youth dynamism, industry, hard work, and greatness, then look no further than Abu Jinapor. If you are looking for evidence of youth capabilities particularly in Ghanaian politics, then look no further than Abu Jinapor. And, ultimately, if you are looking for evidence that the youth of this country have come of age, and are capable of delivering on even the most difficult tasks, then look no further than Abu Jinapor.



From a humble and challenging beginning somewhere in the northern part of the country, Abu Jinapor, defied all odds, fought the challenges of life, and today, by the grace of Almighty Allah, has become not only a distinguished legal practitioner and a public servant, but also a colossus in our body politic.



Abu Jinapor is arguably the only Ghanaian, who, under the age of 40, has been a Deputy Chief of Staff; a substantive Minister of State for one Ministry (the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources) and a Caretaker Minister for another Ministry (Ministry of Trade and Industry) at the same time; a Member of Parliament for a Constituency (Damongo) that has never been won by his political Party owing to its close association with the leader of the main opposition party and a former President, etcetera.



Not only has Abu Jinapor occupied these influential and sensitive positions of trust and confidence, but also, he was able to deliver on his respective mandates with impeccable distinction leaving indelible legacies in these institutions. He is everybody’s “star boy” and the cynosure of all eyes. His colleagues in Parliament, testify to his prowess in arguments on the floor, and his contribution to debates. No wonder a recent survey published in the media, put him as the second best performing Member of Parliament in the country.



It is not surprising that on the occasion of Abu Jinapor’s 40th anniversary, social media has been awash with testimonies of his greatness. People say, and rightly so, that, despite Abu Jinapor’s busy schedules, he makes time to reply all texts and commits himself to providing as much assistance as he possibly can to people who come to him for assistance. He is, in effect, an embodiment of humility and compassion for all.



If I’m asked to sum up Abu Jinapor’s 40 years of living on this earth, I will, without hesitation, say that, it’s been 40 years impactful life; 40 years of youth dynamism; 40 years of hard work, sacrifice, dedication and selfless service to the NPP and the Republic of Ghana. The Abu Jinapor story is a story to associate with. It is the ideal story. And more importantly, it is the story that speaks to the capabilities of the Ghanaian youth.



Assalamu alaikum