Card payments enable unforgettable experiences

Opinions of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Columnist: Harry Opoku-Agyeman

The movement towards the adoption of digital payment systems is gaining momentum across the globe. And though the use of cash is still predominant in emerging economies such as ours, many people are getting more and more comfortable with other payments options, especially cards.



As technology continues to evolve, the perks of card and electronic payments are beginning to eclipse that of cash.



The use of cash may never cease completely, but it does not hurt to upgrade to safer, more convenient payment options.



If you have ever been torn between using cash or a card, be it debit, credit or prepaid, as a method of payment then this article will help you in taking a good decision.



In this write up, we present six compelling reasons why making payments with a card is safer and better than doing so with cash, especially in this season of love.



Convenience

Carrying cash can be a very uncomfortable and risky business. It is one thing to be carrying a small number of notes and coins for low value expenses and purchases at places where there is low card acceptance.



For a large purchase like buying a TV, Fridge, phone, car or airline tickets for example, it’s not only inconvenient but also unsafe to carry a large amount of cash. Once cash is lost or stolen, it is gone forever and there is nothing that can be done.



Losing a significant amount of money this way can be financially devastating, but if you lose a credit card or debit card, you just contact your bank immediately to suspend the card, safeguarding the funds in your account. After all your money is just a means to having unforgettable experiences.





Again, imagine taking out a large, conspicuous wallet or fumbling through wads of cash every time you make a payment. Not only is it cumbersome, but the jingling of metal and the rustling of paper makes you an attractive target for watchful thieves. Payments cards, on the other hand, offer a more convenient and discreet way to, make large payments quickly and discreetly.



Traceable Records

Unlike cash, all card payments have electronic records, allowing the Cardholder to monitor his/her expenses either via SMS and/or email alerts, bank statements and mobile app from the bank. This characteristic of cards pays off when you need to do reconciliations with your physical receipts.



When an unauthorized (transaction is spotted, it can be charged back to your bank. Card payments enable personal financial management capabilities, allowing modelling and grouping of your expenses to make it easier for tracking expenses.





Spending your money when you want to, is the norm and when tracking and monitoring is full proof, you can continue having the enjoyable feeling of buying when you want and not worrying that someone took your money.





Replaceability of Cards

Another advantage payment cards have over cash is their replacement benefit. Due to its anonymous nature, if you lose your cash, it is gone forever.



Cards, on the other hand, can be stopped and delinked from your account and replaced quickly and remotely. If your bank offers emergency card replacement then in the shortest period, usually within 48 hours, depending on where you are in the world, gaining access to your funds is assured.





Benefits for Travelers

For the frequent travelers, certain payment cards offer travel insurance that covers personal accidents, medical expenses, emergency evacuation, lost luggage, travel delays or cancellation and purchase protection and extended warranty on items paid with your card.



Check with your bank to find out what their product offering is regarding travel insurance and access to airport lounges so that you can travel with peace of mind knowing that if there are challenges you are covered.



Carrying cash when you travel does not offer you such benefits and you attract suspicious looks.





Some hotels, car rentals and airlines do limit cash payments because of KYC/AML requirements which create inconvenience for you and therefore having a payment card is appropriate as it is wildly accepted everywhere and anytime.



There are a lot of rewards and status benefits with card payments which are not associated with cash payments. By just using your card for everyday purchases of goods and services, you benefit from rewards offering you great value at no extra cost.



Protection from fraud

Card payment offers protection against online (web) fraud through receiving a unique one-time-password to complete the transaction. This instantly protects your account from suspicious purchases.



If your card is used fraudulently, notify your bank immediately to suspend the card. Doing so means you prevent further fraudulent transactions while they issue a new card for you and chargeback the suspected fraudulent transactions.





This also provides you with the mechanism to receive alerts for all transactions happening on your debit or credit card account.





Naturally, accidents can’t be entirely avoided, which is why banks have measures in place to minimize the damage. If you think your card is lost or stolen, notify your bank immediately so they can take the appropriate next steps to secure your money!



Cumulatively, these benefits and advantages create valuable and special experiences for card users. Card and Electronic payments would continue to grow exponentially than cash and with the advancement in technology and the benefits it brings to Cardholders, Banks, Businesses, Governments and the economy, it would be the way to go for financial inclusion. Your payment card is more than an ATM card. Ask your bank for a payment card today and enjoy spending in stores and online.