Cape North MP pledges support to Kakumdo CHPS compound

Opinions of Friday, 22 April 2022

Columnist: DC KWAME KWAKYE

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has paid a working visit to the Kakumdo Community CHPS compound and has pledged support to make it more functional.



"It's my dream to support my constituents to enjoy better living conditions. So when I had a distress call and received videos of the CHIP compound, I had to come to ascertain things for myself".



He added that, now that he has acquainted himself with the plight of the facility he shall organise himself to come to their aid.



Welcoming the MP and his entourage to the facility, Nana Aikins, the Development Chief who represented Nana Ebu IV, Chief of Kakomdu Community, reiterated that, "It is true the facility needs some assistance and we are elated to have the MP come to have a look at it".



"It's the vision of the chief to get this facility completed to be able to provide services to the inhabitants and its environs". He added the Kakumdo chief "Intends to elevate the CHIP compound to a clinic status to help serve his community better".



Jemima Effah Hinneh, the Registered Community Health Nurse (RCHN) at the Chips compound who took the MP round shared that, "Our major problem is lack of security and that affects our ability to deliver healthcare at night because we get scared to come out to check who is knocking on our doors".



The RCHN further put to the MP to help them get a ventilator for their septic tank and also to cover it properly. "We also need a place to help us dispose of placenta after delivery".



The Kakumdo CHIPS compound lacks basic facilities such as hospital beds and mattresses, chairs, tables, TV sets, curtains, infusion stands, fans, etc.



Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku affectionately called Ragga took the opportunity to visit the Kakumdo 12 Apostles Church to thank them for their support during the elections of 2020.



The MP was accompanied by the acting NDC chairman for the Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr. Shaibu Akanssiseh, and other party faithfuls.