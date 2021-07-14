Can you receive when you cannot see?

Opinions of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned. — 1 CORINTHIANS 2:14



You can be in church for a long time and have your heavens closed. Church is not a long service award. If the heavens are closed, it does not matter who you are; you will find it difficult to receive anything.



This is a problem with the church today. Because the heavens are closed, many people cannot see and so cannot receive.



Revelation is the mother of possession. Once you can see, you can receive. That is why God told Abraham, “All the land that thou seeth, I will give it to you.”



He said, “If only you can see it, it will be yours.”



When the heavens opened in Luke 3:21-22, Jesus had a revelation. You see spiritual things when the heavens open.



May you see your husband soon! May you see your wife soon! May you see your ministry soon! May you see your finances soon! May you see your children soon! May you see your breakthrough soon! May you see your house soon, in the name of Jesus! Reading the Word of God and prayer will cause your spiritual eyes to open!



