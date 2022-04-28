Can't Northerners be rulers of NPP?

Opinions of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Columnist: Larry De Anchor

A cross section of neitzens and Ghanaians ask questions as to who leads the NPP in the next general presidential elections.



Neitzens, Ghanaians and the members of the ruling political party - NATIONAL PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) query the position of the party in it selection of a candidate to front the party in the upcoming general election in 2024.



The NPP as a party have two able candidates in persons of the current Vice president H. E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.

The political party hasn't made it stand on any of these two candidates but members of the party are being divided into two part, supporters for Bawumia and the others for Alan.



These controversies has lowered down to the fans and lovers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who tend to ask questions concerning the leadership of the Party in the forth coming elections.



Supporters of the political party are raising concern as to who take the mantle of leadership as their supporters have two candidates in mind. The supporters of H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia calls on the party to hand over the mantle to the one who has the idea of governing a country whereas supporters of Alan Kyerematen also claims they need a new face to take on the mantle of rulership.



Some raising issues that the party is not made to be led by Northerners, as the term of former president J.A Kufour came to an end, the party decided to choose another Akan instead of giving the late former Vice President Aliu Mahama an opportunity to lead the party.



This concern is up because some for see history repeating itself as the current vice president won't have the opportunity to lead the NPP in the forth coming elections.



In spite of these controversies, many political members belonging to the NPP have had their opinion heard over these issues while some members calls for calmness amongst it membership and supporters.



Former NPP MP Asafu Adjei has also added his opinion stating that "NPP will lose 2024 if Bawumia is it's candidate" and also Nana Akomea too opposing this claims by saying "NPP should look at Bawumia, Alan running a single ticket".



Many Ghanaians are beginning to believe that the NPP is meant to be headed by Akans and not Northerners.



As at now Ghanaians are waiting patiently for the results of their internal elections to elect a flag bearer who will lead the party to ascertain these claims.