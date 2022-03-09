Can our current leaders be described as patriotic leaders compared to Kwame Nkrumah?

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Columnist: Distinguished

After independence Ghana adopted a democratic system of government. Our leaders thought it wise to allow every citizen of this noble country have a say in the administration through representative democracy which gave birth to the idea of electing representatives from our respective constituencies to represent us in then legislative Assembly now known as parliament.



These representatives known as members of parliament (MP’s) have primary objective of acting as a mouthpiece for their constituents in making vital decisions that will help the development of the state and also Lobbying for developmental projects to their constituencies.



Immediately after These honorable members are voted into parliament, they seem to forget they were sent by larger portions of people which include eminent personalities such as traditional rulers, religious leaders and other opinion leaders in the constituencies. They rather turn doing the biddings of their political parties which sometimes go against the good wishes of the people that can bring progress to the country.



As representatives of the people, what is expected of them is to organize town hall meetings in the constituencies to seek the opinion of the constituents on certain issues of National interest such as the E-Levy.

However these MP’s although were sent by us and are been paid with our taxpayers money do whatever pleases them and their self centered political parties thereby neglecting the interest of the people.



They sometimes absent themselves from the purpose of which they were voted and are been paid from the taxpayers money to do, leaving their seats vacant in parliament when serious matters are been discussed in the house. When that happens the entire constituency has been denied the right to partake in the decision making in the administration of the country.



Meanwhile the executive and other agencies who are expected to be committed in order to lure the entire populace to the patriotic fraternity in the ensuring rapid growth in economic, democratic and social development of the country are rather telling lies to the citizens and have neglected their role as good leaders as well, leaving the country in a state of disarray.



THE BIG QUESTION HERE IS, CAN OUR LEADERS BE DESCRIBED AS PATRIOTIC LEADERS WHO HAVE LIVED UP TO THE PURPOSE OF WHICH THEY WERE GIVEN THE MANDATE??

