Can guns and weapons become fairytale again?

Opinions of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Columnist: Prince Hasevi

As I was growing up, I used to listen to stories from people about how hunters used devices called "guns" and also read some stories on how hunters pursue their hunting ambitions in forests to kill some wild animals for games. There were interesting stories, whether fiction or nonfiction I enjoyed the captivating experience that the story offered and its lingering effects on my mind as a kid.



But on my transition to adulthood, then I began to rely some awful about the turning point of my gun stories to the world of insecurity, which is instigated by people through the use of the same guns I used to enjoy stories about. The use of weapons like guns are no more a fairytale but rather destructive at every level of human and natural existence.



Guns have become evil machinery, which motivate people to commit crimes, genocide, war, and conflict even between bloodline families, ethnic groups, communities, countries, and continents. Some used it to intimidate or suppress others and claim their belongings or resources both natural and artificial. To extent, it can fall in the hands of naive people and turns to destructive mechanisms to innocents or some can store them and willed them to next-generation as bona fide properties.



In some history of Africa, guns were used as defensive weapons against wild animals and for livelihood generations. But recently, most wild animals are domesticated and brought closer to human settlements as zoo which serves as recreational facilities and tourism for revenue mobilising.



Gunpowder evolution was regarded as "Four Great Inventions" of China in the 9th century which spread speedily across various continents such as Asia, the Middle East and Europe in the 13th century. It revolved into bombs such as grenades, mines and explosives and later as cannons and smokeless. In the 14th century, European and Ottoman guns deviated from their purpose and designs from former manufacturers, China. They turned it to anti-personnel mines and incendiary and artillery weapons to blast fortified walls and castles during wars.



For Africa, cannons were imported from the Islamic world during Adal-Abyssinian War and later Portuguese joined and trained Abyssinians with cannons and muskets according to Wikipedia.



The long record of history has proved that guns and weapons have caused more destruction than good and still causing more destruction, so why do we still manufacture them or keep them?



Our mouths and the words that come out are more strong and more fulfilling and hold imprint values millions of times weapons of destruction. The world needs more mouths and minds and not mass destructive guns and weapons. Let us stop gunning the world!