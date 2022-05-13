COVAAAGH to showcase artisanal cocoa products at WTPO conference 2022

Opinions of Friday, 13 May 2022

The Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAAGH) is set to showcase an innovative Ghana made artisanal cocoa products line at the 13th World Trade Promotion Organizations - WTPO Conference and Awards in Accra, Ghana.



COVAAAGH will be featuring alongside other groups and organizations in the Non-Traditional Export (NTE) products and services arena during the event slated for May 17th and 18th, 2022.



Patrons to the COVAAAGH stand at Labadi Beach Hotel, the venue for the WTPO Conference, would experience the crème de la crème of premium artisanal Ghana made bar and powdered chocolates, snacks and confectionery, cocoa-based cosmetics, and beverages.



The 13th edition WTPO Conference and Awards is being jointly hosted in Africa's commercial hub, Accra, by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) on the theme 'Bold solutions for resilience and recovery.'



In her pre-event statement, the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, said the event will allow for a conversation on how to move trade around the COVID-19 pandemic.



Welcoming guests attending the first in-person WTPO conference in two years, Dr. Asare said the AfCFTA secretariat is based in Accra "that means you are at the right place and you would be here at the right time to start any business, continue any business, to keep the conversation going."



With the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a guide, the event will outline and celebrate how trade and investment organizations address business survival and competitiveness, and support trade-led growth, while serving their communities and protecting our planet.



Heads and senior representatives of Trade Promotion Organizations from across the world would be converging in the Ghanaian capital for high-level deliberations on key topics like trade in the era of a pandemic.



The Executive Director of the International Trade Center (ITC), Pamela Coke-Hamilton, said stakeholders "will explore how bold organizations provide solutions for businesses to become more resilient in the face of shocks."



She entreated concerted participation by heads of trade promotion organizations to tackle pressing challenges, find sustainable solutions and share best practices.



The GEPA and ITC joint event will also celebrate the innovative work of WTPO award-winning organizations.



Executive Secretary of the Cocoa Value Addition Artisans Association of Ghana (COVAAAGH), Festus Kwame Kwadzokpo, said the organization "views this event as timely" especially at a time that it is seeking market opportunities and progressive partnerships to place products of its members on the global market.



He commended the ITC and GEPA for their commitment to supporting COVAAAGH's cause, particularly efforts to have authorities review the current law and policy on access to cocoa beans which do not favour local cocoa value addition.



"The sector has the potential to create jobs and wealth and bring in the needed foreign exchange the country needs," he added.



The first day, which is 17th May 2022, will feature insights on global megatrends, followed by perspectives from business leaders and ends with an awards ceremony announcing the winners of the WTPO awards 2022.



The focus then moves to explore global trade and investment opportunities related to the African Continental Free Trade Area.



Special sessions focus on the trade promotion organization (TPO) context, dedicated to embracing risk and sustainable business practices that deliver competitive advantage.