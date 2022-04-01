Building a solid economy through automobile assembly plants, industrialisation

Opinions of Friday, 1 April 2022

Columnist: Terry Afram

As a practical economist, Alan Kyerematen identified the Automotive Industry as a Strategic Anchor Industry, that will boost job creation and wealth creation.



Today, Friday, April 1, Nissan commissions the newest assembly plant in Ghana.

This will add to the already existing VW, Toyota, Suzuki & SinoTruck assembly plants all currently operational in Ghana.



KIA, Hyundai, Peugeot, and Renault are the next assembly plants to open soon in Ghana



Alan Kyerematen noticed, that like China, the pathway for accelerated job creation is through industrialization.



A Practical leader uses history, common sense and strategic actions to ensure that government policy is delivered excellently for the benefit of Ghanaians.



In 2019, under Alan Kyerematen’s industrial leadership, Ghana produced the Automative Industrial Policy.



The Vehicle Assembly and Automotive Components Manufacturing is been delivered under the 10 point plan for Industrialization.



As a practical economist, he predicted that with a solid policy, many global automakers will set up assembly plants in Ghana.



THE AfCFTA MARKET CONNECTION:



A great leader can predict what will happen in the future and also execute policy to take advantage of such prediction.



With all these automobile companies from Germany, Japan & China building in Ghana, the country is becoming the next manufacturing hub in Africa.



This provides opportunities for Ghanaians like;



(I) Higher Value Addition



(II) Highly Skilled Employment



(III) Generate more foreign exchange through competitive import substitution and exports through AfCFTA.



Ghana has now established a new pillar of job and wealth creation. The course of industrialisation that Alan Kyerematen is walking on will only lead to more jobs and cash for Ghanaians.



Ayekoo to the Visionary and Industrious Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.



More Jobs!



More Cash !!



More Industrialisation !!!