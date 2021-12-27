Brawl in parliament

Opinions of Monday, 27 December 2021

Columnist: Sir Caesar

Ghana experienced coups in her early stages of Independence. She tested military regimes and democratically elected governments. In as much as some may opt for military regimes to return, I personally disagree with them.



The responsibility of the legislature called parliament in Ghana is to among other things, exercise an oversight responsibility on the executive arm of government. Much as I agree that parliament is an institution on its own, it is still under the 1992 Republican construction of Ghana. Nobody, irrespective of his or her political, ethnic, gender or socioeconomic status is above the 1992 constitution of Ghana as it is the supreme law that all other laws must be under.



The previous 7 parliaments of the fourth republic were all peaceful and many citizens have maximum respect for the MPs, may be because, the minorities in those parliaments did not have the numbers to fight for what they wanted. All they had was to walk out of the chamber and organize press conferences and that ended it.



The current parliament is so spectacular due to equal numbers of both the ruling party and opposition party with one rejected stone which has become the chief corner stone.



The current incident preceded the incident of the election of speaker of parliament that faithful night dash dawn. That night, I could see from my small chop box television, how ballot boxes were kicked here and there and how honourable Carlos Ahenkorah stylishly snatched and chewed ballot papers.



My goodness, what marveled me was the speed he took.



Jokingly, he should represent Ghana in the Olympics not parliament. My problem is not the incident itself but those involved were not punished till now.



Punishment reforms individuals not to repeat bad acts but bad acts that went unpunished will be repeated with much more impunity because they have courage to perform them. Leadership of parliament to my surprise, held press conferences to defend their members and lay the blame to the opposition group and vice versa and the case ended like that.



As expected, this same act repeated itself but in more advance way on December 21, 2020 due to e levy when honourable members of parliament were seen throwing blows on the floor of parliament and in the full glare of national television. Curiously, I watched everything from that same chop box television in my village.



It all started when the right honourable speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin rejected the 2022 budget and the 1st deputy speaker rescinded and approved the budget. I knew then, there was something at stake in parliament but not to the extent of throwing blows.



I started analysing my feeling about parliament when majority group refuse to at least, either back down or reduce the 1.75% of the e levy and minority also standing on their no levy agenda. I became more worried and interested in parliament when the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said, "we told them boycotting of sittings is not an option."





Therefore, I was not much surprise at the turn of events during the voting for whether the e levy bill should be taken as certificate of emergency or not. My question is that, was the majority group taken by surprise? I think not, it's just that they thought they can bully their way through after their experience with the approval of the ministers of state.





I heard majority leader accusing others for what happened in parliament and asking those involved in the fight to be punished. I think the first punishment will have to go to those that acted during the election of speaker of parliament. When we come back to the recent events in the house, the two deputy speakers must be punished before involving MPs.





I can see majority leader lacks consensus building strategy with respect to this current composition of parliament. I advise he therefore be changed. We need a master skillful consensus builder to avert this in the near future. Let's not forget e levy is not dead and still alive and strong in the pipeline.