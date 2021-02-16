Opinions of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Bodyguard enstooled chief

Isaac Nana Yaw Anerfi Agyepong is now the chief

One of the bodyguards of President Nana Akufo-Addo has been enstooled a chief in the Kristo Asafo Mission Church.



Isaac Nana Yaw Anerfi Agyepong will move with the stool name, Baafuor Anaafi Kokooto Agyapong.



Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Akofena in his church has some local communities in which some of the people within the church are given traditional titles to become leaders or rulers of those communities.



By this enstoolment, Isaac Nana Yaw Anerfi Agyepong becomes the Omanhene of the Kotoko Kingdom in Ghana and has the power to represent Odeneho Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Akofena, the King of the Kotoko Kingdom in all traditional events as well as gatherings in his full traditional capacity and regalia.



He can also be appointed and sent to represent the Head, and the King of the Kotoko Kingdom as a special traditional envoy to represent him, his Kingdom and the church in any function of event both home and abroad.