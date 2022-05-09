Blessed Mother's Day to Hajia Nahid Egala

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022

Columnist: Abdul Razak Lukman

Dear Mama Nahid,



Today being a special day as Mother's Day, I want to appreciate all that you have been doing for me. I am the luckiest person on earth to have you as my mother. You have been the mom and have always been there for me.



I have come to realise that a mother isn't just someone who directly gave birth to me. However, a mother is one who has the responsibility of physical and emotional care for me. You have played a motherly role to me and many others that I may not know and I owe it a duty to continue to pray for you until the day Allah wants me back.



Mama, you have instilled in me the ability and the need to work and to show more compassion to others. I have had immeasurable advice that cannot be quantified in monetary terms. The ability to think in line with humanity and also be of assistance to others just like you have been doing.



I must confess that you always knew what is important to me. I hope I too can be the same parent to others in the future just as you are to me. I hope I too can take care of people for Allah's sake. I hope I too can pass on your goodwill to others and for others to also assist others. I must say, I am blessed. Happy Mother's Day!



For today being a special one, I pray to Allah to grant you good health, long life, prosperity, happiness, and love and shield you from detractors.



Your Son,



Lukman.