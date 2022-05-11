Bleeding state of NSS in Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

ME: THE SAD STORY OF NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL IN GHANA



Today, transport fares have increased by 20 percent. Cumulatively, cost of transportation has almost doubled from January to May alone. Food prices have had their own turn on the rocket flight.

Then there’s an NSS allowance of GHS.559 which was valued at about 150 dollars in 2016.



Today, 6 years after, the NSS allowance is still GHS559, a paltry 74.2 dollars. Given the current economic conditions, personnel moving from Legon to Accra Central would spend GHS.11 on transportation (i.e. if the personnel walk from their place of work to the main road before picking a troski). They would go to work for 22 days in a month, spending GHS242 on transportation alone. Almost half of the allowance gone without consideration of feeding. Factor feeding into it and it’s a gaping deficit the personnel must cover!!



Yet the managers of the scheme have had several increments in their salaries and allowances since 2016 but nothing for the people because of whom they are employed. Worst, they wouldn’t even pay on time!!! It’s 9th May and payment for March and April are still in arrears!!



In a world where systems work, no one needs tell NSS and Government they must increase the allowances to the personnel. And for the corrupt syndicate which parades themselves as representatives of the personnel, theirs is a conversation for another day.



My generation is suffering and they’re silent. Virtually murmuring on WhatsApp platforms as though the managers of the scheme who are feeding on their existence are on those platforms. It’s almost as though with us, anyone who has the stomach to exploit and oppress would get away with it.



For God sake we’re 81,000!! 81,000 fresh out of college students should be able to demand a fair system for themselves. So why are we murmuring instead of making our voices heard? Why is the NSS boss peacefully going to work and getting his pay on time when we’re not??



#IncreaseTheDamnNSSAllowance!!



Well I’m tired of nagging!!!



