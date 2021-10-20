Birthday girl, Ursula Owusu is a ‘baby thief’

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Columnist: Maame Broni

A good name they say is better than riches. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a “baby thief” and I say that with no apologies. She is the most confident, intelligent, beautiful, classy, honest, assertive but witty creature I have ever worked with. She focuses on being herself and is very tough.



When our paths crossed, it was a mere journalist and a Member of Parliament friendship then it grew to become a mother and daughter affair. The very day she complained of me not inviting her for my First Degree graduation was enough indication that she means well to me. She was the first I spoke to before I resigned from my media job.



The constant reminders for her to fix me and her continuous assurances to keep waiting for months were irritating, to say the least. Finally, the priceless alert on my phone came; “send me your CV and deliver a hardcopy to Mr…. excel at your interview and leave the rest to God”.



Quite a number of friends warned me against working with her. Hypercritical, an unrepented soul, self-centered were some of the adjectives used in describing her to me. “She is nice to you because you deal with her from afar, maintain that distance,” they said.



I took all those with a pinch of salt and went in for the kill.

The first two months were lovely until reality began rearing its head. Ursula is strait-laced. She pays too much attention to details. I am the carefree type and love acting at my own pace.



The first assignment was dispelling some lies thrown at her. Those were peddled by some close friends from the inky fraternity. I needed to choose between my job and my friends. I began dilly-dallying and hell broke loose. I received all the scathing words there could be in life on that day. I locked myself at my office and wept like a baby.



I practically gave up that evening. I was ready to resign the next morning, but a friend helped me out of the silly thoughts. It would have been my biggest mistake in life.



This form of training continued for some months and gradually I was getting used to her usual tantrums. Almost all her ‘annoying messages’ were sent between 1 am-3 am. I would wake up each dawn to check my WhatsApp messages and responding to her simple message could take more than 30 minutes because I would write, delete, write, edit, delete till I am convinced whatever I have scribbled makes enough sense.



Sometimes, she would ignore the substance and mark the form. One needs extensive thinking before responding to her messages as her follow-up questions are always from the answers you provide.



I had swallowed enough and needed to vent. I needed an escape route, but I also didn’t want to quit the job too. I felt I was mentally bruised.

She is mostly sober when out of Accra (I presume away from the office stress) hence one would always wish to be on a trip with her to discuss serious issues without her usual antagonistic approach.



Thankfully, GIFEC had a working tour in Ashanti Region, and she was attending. I meandered my way into the team because I needed her full attention to vent.

After a tiresome day, she was served ‘ampesi’ with ‘kotomire’ stew.



“Won’t you wash your hands and join me,” she yelled. Opportunity, they say comes but once. A perfect time to vent I told myself but, however, had to be measured so as not to sound disrespectful.



Me: “you’ve not been fair to the legal specialist. She didn’t do anything wrong”.



As if Ursula was answerable to me, she took the time to explain her side of the issue. “You are right mom but please grant her an audience,” I remember saying. She quickly took her phone and sent the lawyer a message which was eventually forwarded to me. I smiled and geared into action.

Me: “Why are you always hard on us?”



And that is how I endured hours of a history lecture. I went to bed knowing her acts are mostly deliberate and meant to toughen us.



Anxiety and palpitations became my portion anytime I arrange media interviews for her. Ursula can promise to live per the script but certainly, she’s not an autopilot. Brace yourself because she will skid.



She would smile knowing how angry her interviews make you and annoyingly say, “I had to tweak them a little. Go and do your job”.

Anuanom, my cross is heavy!!!



Watching her probe documents, ask all the relevant questions during meetings, and always be on top of issues in the industry made me admire her more. In Nigeria 2019, a night after receiving an award from FIDA (a women lawyers group), she shared her journey before and after law with me. That has been my inspiration in pursuing law.



To succeed in life, you need to be prepared and pay attention to details. You must read wide and be tough!!! Those were her words to me in Hungary on an official trip and that was after her usual ‘gumbey’ for a wrong reportage.



“Please” and “thank you” are Ursula’s favorite words but not the word SORRY. Instead of saying sorry, she would rather smile and crack a joke for you to laugh and voila…. her job is done.



Like a mother’s love, she wouldn’t mince words when you err but when she errs, expect just a smile and she will be all nice with you. Indirect Apology accepted!!!



Such an annoying mother.



She has been very supportive expressly and impliedly. She hears a lot but acts less. I feel so comfortable calling her my mother instead of a boss. She proved herself worthy to be called a mother again on July 6, 2021. We had a conversation and I expected her to scorn me, but she acted on the contrary. She gave me a reason not to fail in life. She finally stole my body and soul on that day. She is just a “THIEF”!



Ursula is like a chunk of coal that did well under pressure and transformed into a diamond.



Her love is great, surging, and will play forever through humanity.

Mothers never retire, no matter how old their children are she is always a mom, always willing to encourage and help her children in any way she can! I wonder when she will notice her kids have grown. NEVER, I guess.



Well, one good mother is worth a hundred schoolmasters.

But there is something I do hate about her.



“Madam, clear off! You are a big girl and not needy”. Ursula’s excuse anytime I raise money issues and that’s honestly the only thing I hate about her, and I bet she wouldn’t change.



However, she is my Angel on earth, and she is my priority. Thank you for “stealing” me from my family and for allowing God to use you in blessing me. I promise you my loyalty till the casket.



Happy Birthday, Awurabena.



May Yahweh continue to be your shield and direct your path.