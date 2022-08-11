Benin visits Ghana!!

Opinions of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Columnist: Mr Peter Gyawu-Kyem

The Aquarian Rising, Accra dot Alt, Mpese Royal Family, and Drum and Gong are spearheading a sub-regional cultural revolution beginning with the Republic of Benin.



The Adjarra Cultural Visit to Ghana from the 18th-22nd August 2022 is a sub-regional cultural exchange initiative between the people of Ghana and the Municipality of Adjarra, Oueme Department, Republic of Benin.



The week-long event is the maiden edition of an annual cross-cultural exchange program under the theme:'Fostering Sub-Regional Co-operation through Arts and Culture ' at selected events in Accra and the Akuapim mountains.



The week-long event provides different platforms for both countries to exchange their unique cultures, identify commonalities and utilise their cultures as low-hanging fruits for nation-building.



For the first time in the history of Ghana, EGUNGUN (Ancestral Masquerade Performers) and Zangbetor (raffia mounds that move on their own without being occupied) will be making a historic visit to Ghana.



Thank you for supporting this great vision of uniting the sub-region through arts and culture.