Belgium has no diamond fields but has the world’s diamond centre, is it not an embarrassment to Ghana?

Opinions of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The Ghana government owns the Ghana Consolidated Diamonds company, producing more than 100,000,000 carats, that is 20,000 kg of diamonds, mostly industrial grade.



However, Ghana has no Diamond Museum or flourishing diamond trade like Belgium, whose city, Antwerp, remains the world's diamond centre, even though the country has no diamond fields.



It is hard to explain why Africa has so many resources yet the continent can’t enhance its resources to develop its countries and improve the lives of the common people.



The resources of Africa have been its curse benefitting only the developed world.



Belgium is a country located in Western Europe, bordering the North Sea, between France and the Netherlands, covering a total area of 30,528 km2 with a temperate climate.



Even though Belgium’s diamond centre in Antwerp, closed its doors to the public, the history of Antwerp’s diamond centre is still reserved and recreated, after the collaboration between the Museum Province of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre.



DIVA now represents the name of the new Antwerp’s Diamond Museum after the combination of the old Museum and the now-closed Silver Museum in the Sterckshof in Deurne.



It’s amazing that Antwerp, the Belgian city, is the axis around which the world's diamond business is worth more than $60 billion per annum.



Antwerp has become one of the best tourists’ attraction countries, where diamonds are bought, sold, and manufactured.



The country remains one of the successful and rich countries in Europe, with its diamond trade and chocolate industries, even though it grows no cocoa and doesn’t mine diamonds.



It is very sad to take into consideration how Ghana, one of the world’s leading producers of cocoa and diamonds, faces a high rate of unemployment and a lack of development due to massive corruption in the country.