Behind every great man is a great woman: The story of Lordina Mahama

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The first printed citation of "Behind Every Great Man, There's a Great Woman" is believed to have come from the Texas newspaper, The Port Arthur News, of February 1946 Which carried the headline, "Meryll Frost - Most courageous athlete of 1945".



Meryll Frost, Dartmouth College football star who was maimed and scarred in a bomber crash in Italy, received the "most courageous" honour at the 42nd annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.



As he received his trophy, he unfolded the story of what made him strong without giving up despite his misfortune. He said, "They say behind every great man there's a woman. While I'm not a great man, there's a great woman behind me.'"



Indeed, there is a great woman behind every great man and I can never applaud former President John Dramani Mahama for his achievements without extolling H.E. Mrs. Lordina Mahama, former First Lady of the Republic for her contributions to our dear nation.



Mrs Mahama studied and obtained a Masters in International Business Law. She’s now a Certified Marriage Counsellor and has been working with couples with challenges in their marriages and individual counselling sessions.



Through her work with various orphanages across the country, Mrs Mahama has also been helping couples, individuals and families with advice on how to go about their intentions to adopt children.



In the health sector, over 60 health facilities, including district hospitals, all across the country received donations of various hospital equipment and support from her foundation, the Lordina Foundation. No region was left out.



Beneficial health facilities are: War Memorial Hospital (Navrongo), Gwollu District Hospital, Nadowli District Hospital, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Nkrankwanta Hospital, Wamanafour Hospital, Nsuatre Hospital, Kenyansi Health Centre, Mim District Hospital, Sankore Health Centre, Hwediem Health Centre, Dormaa District Hospital, Kukuom Health Centre, Tobodom Government Hospital, Jema Health Centre, Winneba Hospital, Ga South Municipal Assembly Hospital, La General Hospital, and Saint Martin's Hospital at

Agroyesum.



Others are Ejura Government Hospital, St. Patrick's Hospital at Offinso, Mampong Government Hospital, Ejisu Government Hospital, Bomfa/Achiase Health Centre, Juaso Government Hospital,

Mampong Hospital (Ashanti Region), Asamankese Government Hospital, Bole District Hospital, Sunyani Municipal Hospital,

Wenchi Hospital, Chiraa Health Centre, Banda Health Centre,

Ampoma CHIP Compound, Kintampo Hospital, Kajeji Hospital,

Kumawu Polyclinic, Nsawam Medium Security Prison, the Anglican Diocese of Accra and Adoa Media Consult, Aflao District Hospital, Keta District Hospital and Sogakope District Hospital.



The rest are La Polyclinic in Accra, Ghana Consolidated Diamond Hospital in Akwatia, Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu, Walewale Hospital, Mamprusi District Hospital, Savelugu Hospital, Toulon District Hospital, Kade Government Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua, Bomfa Achiase health centre, Manso Nkwanta Hospital, Amansie West, Ejura Government Hospital, Ejisu Hospital, St Patrick’s Hospital at Offinso, Kete Krachi District Hospital, Kpando District Hospital, Jasikan District Hospital, Wamanafour Hospital, Nkran Nkwanta Hospital, Mamprobi Polyclinic (Now Mamprobi Hospital), Ashaiman Polyclinic, Kwame Danso hospital, Kumbungu District Hospital, Yagaba District Health Center and Kubori District Health Center.



As president of OAFLA now OAFLAD (Organisation of African First Ladies for Development), Mrs Mahama during her tenure as First Lady of Ghana championed various interventional programmes including screening for HIV, breast and cervical cancer, a campaign against Mother to child transmission of HIV among others.