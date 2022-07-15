Beggars in the city: Civic responsibility versus religious obligation

Opinions of Friday, 15 July 2022

Columnist: Barnabas Abisa

One cannot help but notice that in recent years there have been increased activities of beggars on the principal streets of major cities (Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, etc.) in the country. Arguably Accra has been the leader in the activities of beggars in the country.



In Ghana, begging is prohibited by law. Thus, Section 2 of the Beggars and Destitutes Act, 1969 (N.L.C.D. 392), makes begging a criminal offense. A person who is found begging, wandering, or who is on any premises or place to beg may be arrested by a police officer without a warrant. A person arrested for begging is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding GH₵1,800.00 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three (3) months or to both the fine and the imprisonment.



However, the above prohibition does not apply to a person who is soliciting or receiving alms under a religious custom or the custom of a community or for a public charitable purpose or organized entertainment and a juvenile that is a person under the age of seventeen (17) years (Section 2(3)(4) of N.LC.D 392).



Additionally, Section 6 of N.L.C.D 392 provides that a person found wandering about and unable to provide evidence of having a settled place of abode or employment, visible and sufficient means of subsistence, or a defective found neglected or abandoned shall be deemed to be destitute.



Notwithstanding the above express prohibition of begging in Ghana, the activities of beggars have gradually increased in some parts of the country over the period. Lead in this trend is the influx of migrant beggars from some parts of West Africa who most often uses children as their tool for begging. Due to the socioeconomic status of the country and the cost involved in enforcing this law on begging, the government of Ghana most often turns a blind eye to the activities of these beggars. This has emboldened these beggars to expand their activities as well as recruit more people into this venture.



Over the years, I have encountered these seven categories of beggars on the streets of Accra; I describe them by their status and the way they operate.



Categories



First is the “Professional Beggars”, these are mostly able-bodied people who have made up their minds they will beg as a source of livelihood. These people love begging, they enjoy begging, and they don’t want to do any other thing in life than to beg. I dare say that even if you attempt to help them secure decent jobs or set up businesses for them, they will still go back to begging. Some of these beggars believe their religion sanctions the giving of alms thus they must make themselves available for others to give them alms (one may argue that this is allowed under Section 2(3) of the Beggars and Destitutes Act).



The second is “Lying Beggars” this category of beggars may also be “Professional Beggars”. In addition to being “Professional Beggars”, they have mastered the art of begging by carefully crafting emotionally blackmailing stories full of lies. These beggars mostly come up with stories of needing financial assistance for medication, hospital bills, food, and transportation among others. One will think that but for their needs, they wouldn’t be begging. However, this is just a scheme they use to solicit financial assistance from sympathetic people.



The third is “Circumstantial Beggars”. These are mostly physically challenged people who due to unfortunate circumstances are unable to engage in any decent jobs or business ventures hence they resort to begging. Arguably if not for their physical challenges some of them may not be on the street begging.



The fourth is “Aggressive Beggars”. This category of beggars mostly resorts to the use of verbal or physical abuse to compel their targeted individual to give them money. Most often they get offended and use abusive words on an individual if they ask for money politely and the said individual refuses them. They may also physically restrain you in the street by grabbing your hand, holding your dress or bag among others just to compel you by the discomfort to give them money.



The fifth is “Casual Beggars” these are able-bodied people who are not Professional Beggars. However, from time to time these people resort to begging to augment their income from whatever business activities they may be engaged in. This category can also be referred to as “Occasional Beggars”.



The sixth category of beggars in the city is “Need-Based Beggars”. These are people that beg on the street because a need has arisen in their lives that they don’t have any means of taking care of the said need other than begging. These beggars usually have a genuine need that must be attended to, but they don’t have the financial muscle to do so all by themselves. Most often, once the said need is met, they stop begging and undertake their normal activities devoid of begging on the street.



The seventh group is “Child Beggars”. These are children below the age of seventeen (17) years that are mostly used by “Professional Beggars” as a mechanism to undertake their begging activities. This category of beggars has been introduced in recent years by the influx of migrant beggars from some parts of West Africa. These children cling on to individuals on the street just to collect money from them whilst their parent/guardian relaxes under a shade supervising their activities. Most children under Section 2(4) of the Beggars and Destitutes Act and Section 18(g) of the Children’s Act, 1998 (560)(as amended) would not be held criminally responsible for begging. However, it is a criminal offence to use children as a mechanism to undertake begging activities. Such an act is deemed as exploitative child labour under Section 87 of the Children’s Act.



Note that the above categories of beggars are not mutually exclusive as there may be some beggars that fall within two or more of the above categories. There may also be another group of beggars I have not encountered who may operate differently from the ones I have identified above.



Beggars and Destitutes Act



Section 5 0f the Beggars and Destitutes Act provides that a person who permits or encourages another person to commit an offence under Section 2 may be arrested by a police officer without a warrant. The person is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding GH₵1,800.00 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three (3) months or to both the fine and the imprisonment. The question is does an individual commit an offence of encouraging another person to beg by giving alms to a beggar? if so, why do a lot of people still gives to beggars despite the possibility of suffering these penalties if arrested?



Giving



Most religions globally believe in giving to the needy in society. Also, our sociocultural orientation as Ghanaians encourages the giving of alms to the needy in our communities. As such it is not surprising that a lot of people give to these categories of beggars identified above when they encounter them on the street without hesitation. If you are a Christian believer like me, you might seek solace in Mathew 5:42 ESV which admonishes us to “Give to the one who begs from you, and do not refuse the one who would borrow from you”. If you are a Muslim, you might draw inspiration from one of Islam's pillars, Zakat which is alms giving or charity. Whatever your reason for giving to those who beg on the street, there is always a contrast between adhering to your religious beliefs and your civic duty not to encourage beggars on the street by giving alms to them.



Civic Responsibility vrs Religious Obligation



Let me conclude with my most recent encounter with a beggar: on 25th May 2022, I went to Madina (a suburb of Accra) in the morning to purchase some items. I had to use the footbridge at Madina Zongo Junction to crossover to the other side of the street because the store I was going to was on the opposite side of the direction I came. Midway through my journey on that “anaconda size” footbridge, I was approached by a decently dressed fair lady. She had in her hand a placard with the inscription “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew‬ ‭11:28-30‬ ‭NIV‬.



When we got close to each other, she asked me to read the inscription on the placard which I did. Under normal circumstances, I would have ignored her, but as religious as I am, I had to respect the carrier of the gospel of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. So, I paused and decided to listen to her share the gospel with me. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬



What was she trying to do? your guess is as good as mine. She was not trying to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to me but only to use the inscription on the placard as a means to get my attention. She started with a story about how she inadvertently stepped into someone’s “black magic” at Takoradi, which got her leg swollen, because of that, she was bedridden for six(6) months and had to undergo a series of surgical operations before she got back on her feet.



Since the incident, she had lost her job and she had to undergo the final surgical procedure to bring her leg back to normal. She then proceeded to say she was raising money for the surgery, and I should give her GH₵20.00 to support her cause. I told her I didn’t have a GH₵20.00 note to give to her. From the inconsistencies in her storyline, I could sense she was lying. Also, she was wearing a long skirt, and clearly, I wouldn’t even dare to ask to see the leg. She then negotiated downward and said I could give her any amount, even if it was GH₵5.00 or GH₵1.00. For her not to waste my time further, I gave her a GH₵10.00 note.



After this encounter with this lady, who is a “Professional Lying Beggar”, I met her at that same spot on the Madina Zongo Junction footbridge attempting to catch my attention with the same strategy. That was a couple of weeks after my first encounter with her.



In light of the above encounter, I leave you with these questions: How do we religious people balance our beliefs in giving alms on one hand? On the other hand, as patriotic citizens, our civic duty is not to encourage this social nuisance that is gradually taking over the principal streets of our major cities. What must the government working through its ministries, departments and agencies do to reduce, if not irradicate this social nuisance that is engulfing our major cities.