‘Be quiet, and don’t be silly’: Ghana cannot, and won’t burn!

Opinions of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Columnist: Kwaku Badu

Whilst we are invoking our instinct for tact and deep sorrow and expressing our condolences to the bereaved families over the sudden and unfortunate killings of Kaaka and his two other friends, we would also like to venture and strongly censure the ‘political scavengers’ who are shamefully clamouring for needless political advantage.



As a diehard supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, it pains my heart so much for having to mimic a popular line from our arch rival, Accra Hearts of Oak’s famous club rendition (“be quiet and don’t be silly”), an obvious necessary evil, to admonish the boisterous political characters to cease their needless and empty threats.



It is absolutely true that the untimely deaths of the NPP activist, Kaaka and his two friends have sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the country.



Let me therefore venture to stress forcefully that no one deserves to be killed, and that the alleged killings of Kaaka and two of his minions by unknown assailants must be condemned with no uncertain terms.



For the sake of seamless Police investigations and to refrain from any unsubstantiated annotations that might be deemed prejudicial to the probe into the deaths of the three gentlemen in Ejura, I will not grub into the substance of the case.



The focus of this opinion piece, however, is on the political geezers who are disgustingly scavenging around for the non-existing conspiratorial plot and beating war drums over the untimely deaths of Kaaka and his two other friends.



I must admit though, it was quite bizarre and somewhat perplexing listening to some youth of the NDC ventilating their arousing disgust and threatening to stage a series of demonstrations, with or without the support of the Police over the killings of Kaaka and his two other friends in Ejura in Ashanti Region.



I have always held a firm and unadulterated conviction that demonstrations are part and parcel of any recognised democracy and therefore no one should be prevented from exercising such right.



That being said, a country is governed by rules and laws and must be observed as such by all peace loving and law-abiding citizens.



In as much as demonstration is seen as a democratic right, it is regulated by Public Order Act and must be respected as such.



Suffice it to stress that if the NDC youth feel so aggrieved over the Police decision, they should, as a matter of justice, head to the court for determination and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.



As I have stated elsewhere, Ghana is governed by rules and laws and as such no political opportunists should try to disturb the ambiance in the name of politics.



Unfortunately, however, the manipulating geezers will most likely hoodwink and proselytise the unsuspecting youth to go on the streets in order to achieve their parochial interests.



Absolutely, the opposition is obliged to put the incumbent government on its toes. But does the opposition have to grumble and oppose for opposing sake?



“Being in Opposition is not just about opposing the Government. “There are occasions when the Opposition agrees with the Government if the solution proposed by the Government has wide support, and is soundly based, then it’s only natural for the Opposition to agree (Dr Brash).”



In as much as I do not want to accept the widely held notion that politics is a dirty game, it would not be farfetched to suggest that the political terrain is full of manipulating geezers.



Of course, political manipulators are not limited to Africa. It is a global phenomenon, as a matter of fact.



However, in my humble view, it is our part of the world (Africa), where political gimmicks and insobrieties are so prevalent.



Perhaps, this is so because we have greater number of unlettered folks, many of whom cannot choose between tricksters and morally upright politicians.



In fact, it is extremely troubling to witness an opposition party whose responsibility is to provide a credible opposition by propounding alternative solutions, and yet disappointingly turning away from its core duty and rather engaging in needless and vile propaganda.



K. Badu, UK.



