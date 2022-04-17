Be productive at work while fasting: Day 15

Opinions of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Fasting makes the body feeble, just to some extent. And spiritually, it quickens the mind, and effectively gives us more innovative ideas. Thus, it’s normal if one looks weak while fasting, except being behaviourally incapacitated to discharge his duties aptly. Virtually, that isn’t a feature of a virtuous Muslim.



In our various workplaces, there are many employees who, when the going of the fast becomes tough, they go idle, and become redundant and then a liability to employer. This attitude could make customers loose their sense of patronage. They lessen the company’s productivity as a result of not meeting timelines. You wouldn’t see them doing the aberrant things which accelerate the efficiency of his given role. As if fasting is God’s waged war against man.



The sad news is that, we end up making others misconstrue Islam. Especially, when you’re working with people of different faith. They may see whatever we do as the true reflection of what Islam upholds. And as such, the primary objectives of fasting wouldn’t be noted. They may think fasting was ordained as a mechanism to inflict pain, suppression and depression because, many of us go pale anytime we’re seen walking, talking or working. Some of us do this hypocritically for the whole world to know that we’re also fasting.



The truth is, fasting doesn't inflict any pain. We haven’t heard of it evoking sorrow nor any bane. Rather, it brings hope and joy to the heart which is full of goodness. It washes our heart and soul from the filth of sin. Fasting measures one's level of sacrifice and dedication to His Lord. So in this season, tighten your belt and break the shackles of laziness.



As a true believer, you ought to blend spirituality and physical work together. Allah knows we can do it. So let us do it wholeheartedly. There were some many battles the Muslim fought while some of them were fasting, so this shouldn’t be a stumbling block.



Aren’t we commanded to be on our best character anywhere and at anytime? As a result, fasting should be the opportune time we’ll give our best, not at Mosque alone, but at work too. That's the hallmark of generations of Muslim history.



That said, if our employers could, in their own wisdom, assuage some of the responsibilities we bear in this season, they shall be overwhelmingly extolled. That’s something little they could also do to help – together we can.