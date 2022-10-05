Bawumia's religious and tribal politics dangerous to NPP unity

Opinions of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Columnist: Chairman Opambuor

What happened at Tamale last three days ago is distasteful and must be condemned by all party-loving people.



The use of tribalism to seek political power in our Party is a self-destructive strategy. It is awkward, barbaric, and very inimical to the unity required to help build our Party for the next general elections.



The NDC has never presented a moslem flagbearear before. But I don't think if any Muslim should contest in their presidential primaries, his only campaign strategy and message would be that a Muslim hasn't led their Party before so they should elect him to break that record or to erase that tag on them.



You don't meet our Party Delegates and incite them against other tribes that even constitute the majority in our Party. You don't tell them that the Akans always want us to be mere mates to them when it comes to occupying the highest office of the land.



The NPP believes in competition and that's why we always go into primaries to elect our leaders. We believe that through internally competitive democracy, the Party would be able to select the best candidate that would be reflective of the hope and aspirations of many Ghanaians to represent us in every general election.



We've been doing this since the advent of Multi Party democracy in this country. We did that to get Prof. Adu Boahen, John Agyekum Kuffour and President Akufo Addo. And we shall continue to do it that way until the majority of the Party people through congress decide otherwise.



And that system does not prohibit or ban any particular candidate in any tribe from contesting or winning our primaries. It is Elections and the best always gets elected.



So I find it very weird when somebody who has been in this Party for almost 15 years and has witnessed how a Presidential candidate is selected in our Party, and to paint a demonic picture as if some tribes are prohibited from contesting certain positions in the Party. It is simply horrific !!!



Of course, the Akans form the majority but if you have the competence and credibility to win us the general elections, they would easily vote for you and support you to win for us. After all, it is Power we want not tribal supremacy.



And lest I forget, it is very wrong to hold the view that the position of a Running Mate is meant for a "dirty job" in our Party. It is never true that a certain tribe or group of people are meant for that position alone in our Party. It is a very worrying impression created out there by our propaganda-made opponents to incite certain minority tribes in our Party against the majority just to score cheap political points.



And as educated as you are, and the Office you currently hold, and your desire to lead this Party to break the 8, you shouldn't give oil to this politically childish mentality of our opponents.



The NPP is bigger than any tribe in Ghana. It is bigger than any religion in Ghana. And it is also bigger than any region in Ghana.



And the Vice President's Office is not just any ordinary position. It is the second most distinguished and highest Office of this land. Some wish they had that office reserved perpetually for them.



Sometimes, we shouldn't allow our desperation for power to cloud our sense of gratitude and appreciation. Whoever becomes the next Vice President of this country would be extremely grateful to the political party that made it possible for him or her to occupy that position.



I don't think that person would ever be so ungrateful to the point of inciting his tribesmen and women against the very Party that has made it possible for the acquisition of that position.



I'm Chairman Opambour, and I condemn what transpired in Tamale some three days ago.