Ayekoo mothers! - Ye ma mo amo!

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022

Columnist: Samoa Mensa

It was just about a month or two to Cheryl Akosua Bemah Frimpong's first birthday - and Sarah, her mother, who is my brother's wife had to choose the best option - and leave Bemah with us, her In-laws, in order for she the mother to further her education to be a registered mid-wife in our beloved country, Ghana.



I am forever grateful to God - that I had still not left my father's home - and had the opportunity to be an integral part of raising Bemah - and through me being a man, sharing great and lovely motherhood with my own mother - Bemah.



Bemah had her basic growth lessons in our household - she took her first step to walk, learnt to speak, learnt to write - she was moulded here and I experienced all of it. I remember due to my eagerness and anticipation to see her take her first step to walk, I was wondering if her 'ability to walk' was delayed - and I prayed all the time - that God "please let her stand up, and do the walking".



I had to use hope, prayer, and faith to usher her into every stage of her growth process - and to the 'Glory of God' - Bemah has grown into a beautiful, intelligent and lovely seven-year-old girl. As young as she is - she is so full of wisdom and maturity - it's very admirable!



I recall times when Bemah would get hold of my small masculine nipple - and would try to squeeze breastmilk out of it - when her mother eventually left for school. From the very day she was left in our care, she developed a strong likeness for me - it was so instantaneous and this grew with time. Her preference always was to sleep in my room. When she learnt to speak, she would say "one, me da Wofa" - meaning, tonight I will sleep in Wofa's room.



In the early days, I hardly closed my eyes. I would just be looking at her - throughout the night. I was very conscious and super alert to every sound she would make during the night - to serve her needs. This may be a thirst for water, sometimes hunger for food, being uncomfortable in her diapers after easing herself, crying for warmth, and others.



I understood that every sound or cry that a baby makes in the night meant a request for service - and there ought to be one committed person who would be available to serve the baby. One of the best things that have happened to me is the opportunity to share this motherly role with my mother - because of the blessing of learning a lot from this beautiful responsibility.



One day, the Spirit of the Lord dealt with me. As I was reflecting on all that has been happening - I learnt to appreciate all mothers. Mothers go through all these! - a mother is a practitioner of hope and faith - thus through uncertainties, fight for her child to be delivered, breastfed, walk, speak, write, and reason. Every mother fought to be! - and she is a warrior!



How could a good mother sleep at night? - when a baby lays right beside her! The thought of her unconsciously pushing or rolling over to sleep on the baby to get the baby hurt, not being able to attend to the needs of the baby when she cries would involuntarily cause a mother to only 'half sleep' at night. That's a sacrifice! - and as a matter of fact - a mother's love is the greatest love a mortal can show to another mortal.



All mothers who have seen the survival of their children go through this - you just have to learn how to sacrifice to be a mother. My part of the contribution in bringing up Bemah helped me to appreciate everything my own mother went through - when I was a baby - and this has helped me to have a genuine soft spot for all mothers.



Record of the wisest judgment ever in humanity - as written in the Holy Bible - was made by King Solomon to define the value of a mother's love, care, and sacrifice. In 1 Kings 3: 16 - 28, the narrative accentuates the fact that "a good mother 'half - sleeps' at night". The lazy and unconcerned mother laid uncontrollably and slept on her child - and her infant son died - but the wise mother laid well, she was half-conscious in her sleep, and didn't hurt her own son.



In the deep of the night, every good mother hears the cry of her baby. This is what mothers go through when they give birth - and are handed the responsibility to raise a child.



In this write-up, I don't intend to address the sacrifices of motherhood beyond the Kindergarten stage. However, as an adult, when you look back and assess the 'yesteryears' - the food that was cooked for you every day, the bath you took, clothes you wore, teeth they brushed for you, the warmth you were given when you were sick, the mess they cleaned for you, our loads of weight they carried at their back, having taken us to school, correcting us to be respectful - then you have to be grateful, and bless everyone who in one way or the other played a motherly role in your life.



Motherhood is a calling! - Yes, because a mother never ceases to be a mother.



I love mama. I am made today because my mother, Mama Comfort, played and still plays her absolute role in my life - for me to keep being - and I celebrate her in this special season for mothers. Celebrate your own mother too! - be grateful for every bit of sacrifice she made and is still making in your life.



Maamefo nyinaa ara, ye ma mo amo!



God bless you!