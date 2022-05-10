You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 05 10Article 1534676

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Atown TSB announces release date for his 'We Rage 2 EP'

Atown is a Ghanaian producer Atown is a Ghanaian producer

Ghanaian producer Atown TSB (real name Eugene-Clever Odoi Okpoti) has finally announced the release date for his EP We Rage 2.

We rage 2 is the follow-up to the first installment of the EP released in 2020.

Atown has so far kept the track-list tight on his chest without revealing much details, even though his usual collaborators Bosom P-Yung and Kweku Smoke are expected to be on.

Another surprise artist fans expect is South African rap royalty AKA, who was spotted in a makeshift studio with Atown having a vibe.

Fans can pre-order We Rage 2 on some streaming platforms as the EP officially goes live on 29th May 2022.

Atown TSB has worked with Sarkodie, Kweku Smoke, Nana Boroo, Dammy Krane, and other African artists.

