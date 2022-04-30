Asamoah Gyan to launch his memoir at Kempinski Hotel

Opinions of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Columnist: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished)

The former Captain and Striker of the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan, also known as Baby Jet is set to launch his most anticipated personal memoir written in a book form on Saturday, April 30, 2022.



The event is arranged to occur at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra at 6 pm prompt.



The event is aimed at capturing the memoirs and the barred account of the untold stories behind the football career of the former Ghana captain. The climax of the launch will be a riveting and captivating video documentary and a public auction of his book.



The president of the republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the special guest of honor, and Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) is the keynote speaker for the notable event.



The event will be graced by Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the president of the Ghana football association, and other African top football officials, legends as well as administrators.



In attendance will be past and present footballers, coaches, playmates of the former Udinese and Sunderland forward as well as personalities such as Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, El Hadj Diouf, Kalilou Fadiga, Anthony Yeboah, Baffour Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, Agyeman Badu, and others.



Brief History about his early life.



Asamoah Gyan was born in Accra, Ghana on November 22, 1985, he is currently 37 years of age.



He was conceived by Madam Cecilia Amoakoh of Blessed memory and Mr. Baffour Gyan Mensah.



He had his second cycle education at the Accra academy school in Accra.



He has two other siblings, Baffour Gyan and Opoku Gyan. Gyan currently has three children with his ex-wife Miss Gifty.



His Football career.



Asamoah Gyan began his professional football career in 2003 with the Ghana-based liberty professionals Football Club at the age of 16.



In Late 2003, he was signed to an Italian-based Udinese Casio where he was loaned to the Serie B side Modena for 2 years to gain experience before returning to Udinese after finding his rhythm.



He then played for several foreign clubs including, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, and the Chinese-based Al Ain.



Gyan had 3 World Cup appearances, 2006, 2010, and 2014 respectively and 12 AFCON appearances with the black stars since 2006.



He is currently the all-time top scorer for black Stars and also the all-time African top scorer in the history of World Cup.