Asabee vows to safeguard President Akufo-Addo’s legacy

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

Every contestant in an election must have an agenda, say the main motive among many others, and Honourable Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as “Asabee”, has declared his main motive of safeguarding the legacy of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Being famous for his deep throat authority, Asabee has the wherewithal to pull this off. With all the achievements of President Akufo-Addo and the unprecedented social interventions, he has brought to Ghanaians, the need to maintain the status quo and build on it thus cementing his legacy cannot be overemphasised.



Ghana cannot afford to lose the battle of progress to the NDC party of witches and wizards famous for destroying good systems and driving the country in reverse gear with all the blatant insults such as “baloney” and “ Yawi nam aka dompe” to mention a few!



I have listened to the submissions of many NPP contestants. Of all the regular cacophony of “I will do this” and “I will do that” discourse, Asabee’s is quite different, after all. It is unbiasedly true that the NPP has been strewn by an inefficient and incompetent steer-confused driver, who would have caused us a gargantuan disgrace in the 2020 elections had it not been for the restless campaign tours of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Yes, you read right! Nana Akufo-Addo takes major credit for the NPP victory in the recent 2020 elections, so all of those who feel that the President must appoint them by all means for doing one thing or the other should go back to sleep because that is what most of them did; just sleep!



So this stoic, Asabee, who blazed the grounds for Akufo-Addo in 2020, just as he did in all past elections for the NPP, is vying to step into the big shoes of “National Chairman of the Party” in order to salvage the integrity and honour of the NPP.



The grassroots have been neglected! Delegates have choked over perceived nonchalance! The eloquence of double entendre schizophrenic verbal manipulations can no longer be seen as a sign of superiority, which the electorate uses as a yardstick to judge contestants, and we will certainly not allow anyone to ride the wave of serendipity as one lucky chairman did! The chairman of a Party must carry footsoldiers and grassroots on their back diligently.



Alas, it was not meant to be that way, the reason why the bickering between base and leadership is alarming! We cannot continue to carry folks on our backs like prodigal babies that we create false myths around. I am sad to speak it as it is and tell our story truthfully as it is. Sorry if the needle you have hidden in your pocket to stitch your own pants instead of the Party’s is now pricking you!



However, look at the bright side of it all. We learn from our mistakes, and we, certainly, do not want to repeat the mistake of ever bringing on board a person to handle the destiny of our party, the great NPP, in a manner as to shred us to pieces in an indifferent routine of recalcitrance and utter neglect.



Besides, Asabee has an agenda of ameliorating the lives and conditions of all. His affability is quite appreciable, and his love for NPP footsoldiers and grassroots is non-negotiable. His famous claim is that if it weren’t for education, which he was lucky to have had, he would be topless selling “grasscutter” at a village somewhere because he is a “local boy”, and proud to be one, too! The chairman of our party must be like that, humble and down to earth.



These are the main traits that a chairman worth his salt should possess. Yes ooo, affability is not limited to beautiful bottom pinching girls and elitism but extends to all manner of people, no matter who they are and no matter their social status. Asabee has vowed to ensure that the NPP footsoldiers and grassroots are comfortable in every way, fiscally and socially!



Look around you, folks! Quite a number of contestants have laced their boots in the chairmanship arena. Of all, the showdown is between two people, a major one being Asabee! Without discussing all other considerations, just one can win the argument, and that is that he has not run for the chairmanship four times already and failed. He is fresh from the vineyard of knowledge, and has had the privilege of tapping into the repositories of wisdom of the stalwarts of our great party, the NPP!



Ghanaians urgently need to make a choice for continuity, and ASABEE is the link to hold the chain together. If we are serious about preserving our dignity and safeguarding the exceptional legacy of His Excellency the President, then we need not see any other face than that of Hon Asamoah Boateng!



#LetUsMaintainTheLegacyofAkufoAddo