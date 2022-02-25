As Ghanaians, how deep do we love ourselves as one country, one people?

Opinions of Friday, 25 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

All over the world, many people love Ghanaians, according to foreigners, they are very friendly people. That is true but how deep do Ghanaians love themselves in their own country?



I have always considered and believe that the success of a country depends on the people who live in it, therefore, it makes sense to say that because Ghanaians hate themselves, Ghana is lagging as a country.



Hate, tribalism, and other social problems are predominant in all African countries. This is shocking and it’s sad to know that these problems remain chronic without any solution.



Many say bad things about Africa or the black man, for example, they say that Africans are stupid, backward, uneducated, lazy, aggressive and dangerous.



Why because the continent has every resource yet there are no developments, the children are malnourished, and both the educational and health sectors are fragile. Also, it’s very common to hear of tribal conflicts.



The same people view Ghanaians since we are Africans. It seems this is an exaggeration but it’s not, Ghanaians indeed, hate themselves and this problem is in all the African countries.



In offices and companies, due to hate towards other people, someone from the tribe of Ashanti will not employ a Fante or a Fante will not employ a Ga, etc.



This kind of tribalism has rapidly contributed to one of the sources under-developing the country. For example, despite the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, hasn’t been a good leader in the past five years, people still like him more than the efficient Mahama because he comes from the northern part of Ghana.



It’s even sadder to know that because of the mentality and behavior of Africans, in the white world there is a certain part of citizens, who do not consider black people as human beings at all. This part itself is worthy of the deepest contempt.



Because of tribalism and hate among African tribes, unity hasn’t been easy, thus; the negative impact on the inhabitants of the black continent contributes to the formation of an unpleasant image among the population.



Next month, on March 6, 2022, Ghana is 65 years after independence. What are the changes after sixty-five years? What are the developments after 65 years?



And where do we go from here? These should be the questions we need to ask so that we can unite to build Ghana together as one people.