As E-Levy hangs, is IMF bailout an option - Ghana at crossroads

Opinions of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Columnist: EDEM AGBAVOR

Recent economic developments have been discouraging in Ghana, a West African country that borders Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Pre Covid, Ghana’s growth was deemed more resilient than in most other African countries, with real GDP averaging 7% (2017-2019), compared with about 4% average in other African economies.



In 2022, the economy of Ghana has seen a growth of 3.3% from a year earlier in the first quarter of 2022, slowing from a 7% expansion in the previous period.



It marks the weakest pace of growth since the last quarter of 2020, as activity slowed markedly in the industrial sector (1.3% vs 4.8% in Q4) due to a decline in the production of oil and gas. Slower growth was also recorded in services (3.7% vs 8.1%) and agriculture (5.6% vs 8.2%). Source: Ghana Statistical Service

The nation is currently facing inflationary challenges due to exchange rate, food, and non-food price hikes, being at the highest level in over a decade.



In recent events and engagements, conversations are beginning to build up on the need for the country to seek external support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This comes at the back of a recent discovery that the government’s expectation of raking in revenue from the E-Levy to help boost the economy is highly unlikely to materialize.



The E-Levy was expected to generate GH¢4.5 billion revised from an initial GH¢6.9 billion, following the reduction in the rate from 1.75% to 1.5% and the delay in the implementation; announced by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Dr. Owusu-Amoah. However, the electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) introduced to generate cash for the government to assist in providing remedies to Ghana’s economic woes is raking in only 10% of estimated revenue, a close government associate revealed in a tweet.





What options are open to government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 27, 2022