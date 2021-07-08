Are you ready for the responsibility?

Opinions of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. — JOHN 16:13



I meet many people who are excited about the prophetic because they want God to speak to them. Although this is good, I wonder if they are ready for it. People think it is exciting for the Holy Spirit to speak to them. The price is responsibility. It puts a great responsibility on your life.



When you hear God speak, He may require you to do something. Obeying God’s Word is not easy. As you faithfully follow the written Word of God, you will graduate, and God will begin to speak to you personally about many issues in your life.



When Joseph was seeking counsel from God concerning his marriage, God told him to marry a woman who was already pregnant. Could you have done that? That is the price of hearing God’s voice.



Ask the Lord for the grace to hear and obey His voice!



