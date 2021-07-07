Are you making the right decisions in your life?

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet.

— Luke 15:12, 14, 18, 22





I have realized that one of the most important skills to develop in life is the ability to make good decisions. The rise and fall of the prodigal son was determined by the quality of his decisions. A bad decision to leave his father’s house made him poor and a good decision to return to his father’s house made him blessed.



From the time we are born till the time we die, and from the time we wake up every morning till the time we go to sleep, we are answering questions. Every little question is important, because at the end of the day, all the marks will be put together into a summary of all that we have done with our life.



When you are young, there is a temptation to think that some of the questions are not relevant or serious. For example, one of the things you would have to decide is, “What am I going to eat?” Is it going to be yam or rice ? Or “What will I drink?” Is it gin, Malta Guinness, beer, or whisky? You may be tempted to think that these decisions do not have a bearing on your future. You only get to know they do as you grow.



That is why the questions in life that look very simple are quite serious. I came to realise that life is for serious people. Your age doesn’t matter; you must always have the capacity to make the right decisions at any point in your life.



Make sure you see every decision concerning your home, office, church, and every area of your life as important. That way you can make the best decisions!

To order the full devotional/books by Kakra Baiden, go to



1. facebook.com/kakrabaiden