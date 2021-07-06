Are you looking for safety?

Opinions of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. - Matthew 24:12-13



The way the world is going, a time is coming when you cannot live unless you have some supernatural powers. Policemen may not be able to protect you; the army may not either. The only thing that can protect you is God. Why? This is because evil is rising in the world at an alarming rate.



When I was young there were no private security companies in the country. Now they are rising, and there are still more to come.



A time is coming when the only thing that can protect you when you are on board a plane is prayer. You must possess spiritual powers to keep yourself alive. If you are a weak Christian, a time is coming when you may not survive. It will be the survival of the fittest.



Jesus said in the opening Scripture that as the years go by, sin will multiply in our land. But once you are able to endure, you will go through it. Some people cannot endure. Paul advises us to “Endure hardness as good soldiers of the Lord Jesus Christ.” It is only then that we can be saved.



You can only find safety in God. Read the Bible and obey it!



