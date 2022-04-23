Are political mercenaries punching holes in the Umbrella?

Opinions of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

In his book "Things Fall Apart", Chinua Achebe describes Umuofia as a clan of nine villages. Although he does not name all the nine villages, he at least mentions some of them to include Iguedo (Okonkwo's village), Ire, Umuachi, Imo, Ulli and Umueni.



My article today is going to focus on the region of Iguedo in the country of Umoufia. The heinous enthrallment against selflessness, honesty, and loyalty is becoming worrying and a widespread scourge -- great visions are being destroyed, and it's so sad!



As I look through my vulture feather, anger and disappointment are igniting on the same narrow fuse. Dangerous. Way too dangerous. I can’t get my mind to accept the signal I’m receiving. And I’m about to boom.



Is true that some people holding umbrellas are visiting all the 6,737 branches of the Iguedo Region to embark on an exercise to destroy the reputation and the hard work of the man who works at the Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, as the Umbrellites prepare to conduct branch, constituency, regional and national elections?



Kuhu, kaha, kuhu, oops! sorry, this cough is disturbing me paa. Taflatse, is it true that in 2020, the Elephant was on its way to the bush where it belongs, but some Umbrellites in Iguedo Region contributed to its homecoming?



Tush! How were 300,000 plus votes added and endorsed to facilitate the homecoming of the Elephant? Chai, I don't want to believe this oo. This looks powerfully bad!



Eiwoo, is it true that the Council of Elders of Umbrellites in Iguedo are on a mission to unravel the truth, and things emerging are getting very alarmingly alarming? Is it true that witnesses are giving blow by blow accounts of what happened?



The umbrella was made to provide shelter during raining days and times when the sun is scorching, but some political mercenaries have decided to punch holes in it, and I can hear Rihanna screaming, awww, my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.