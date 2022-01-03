Are Ghanaian pastors and prophets still proudly bathing their female church members?

Opinions of Monday, 3 January 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Is it actually prophetic, progressive, and sensible for a male pastor or prophet to be bathing his female church members for any reason? Why will a male pastor or prophet see it as godly and an attempt to help a woman when he bathes her in the glaring view of the public and under-recording cameras for public consumption?



I had heard how in Ghana it is alleged some male pastors and prophets bathe some women at night by the seaside and in rivers but only to end up sleeping with such women. However, I have never seen a pastor bathe women in their church in front of the entire congregation until the attached video was forwarded to my WhatsApp platform on Sunday, 2nd January 2021.



The action taken by the pastor or prophet in the video defies the order issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to Ghana prophets not to make predictions, announcements or do anything that will cause fear and panic to the public. However, the prophet in the video, bathing women in his church has caused more fear and panic to many a discerning Ghanaian, I should think.



If there were minors in the church at the time the prophet was bathing the women and inviting the congregation to watch and testify to the fact he was not having any erection, then the pastor or prophet must be invited by the police for questioning. If some of the women he bathed are married women, then he has invaded the husband-wife privacy.



He has insulted the intelligence of the Ghana police and denigrated womanhood. I panicked when I saw the video and it is only right to convey it to the attention of the IGP to invite him for questioning.



Please, Ghanaian pastors, the Almighty God that we all know or have heard about, will never ask a male pastor to bathe anyone’s wife so please stop your charlatanry and womanising behaviours. It doesn’t speak well of you.



Watch the video below



