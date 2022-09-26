Another Brazil bitter pill

Opinions of Monday, 26 September 2022

Columnist: Justice kwarteng Yeboah

A side of uncertainty but audacious enough to conduct the test on the most slippery grounds ended up proving the bookmakers right. A major world cup dress rehearsal produced the same old story, as Ghana failed to overcome Brazil umpteenth time. The quality Brazilian team made mincemeat of Ghana in what was exactly, a David and Goliath affair.



But being in the driving seat on the cruise, was also the result of huge respect for the Brazilians by Ghana. The nature of the first half was the theatre of a Ghana, pinned to its own territory and confounded by the opponent's sweet passing game.



Ghana may be excused on account of its fledgling status. Certainly not its failure to rise to the big day.



Brazil has made a huge statement for Qatar 2022. The bar is very high in world cups. You will need something extraordinary on the pitch to advance in the competition. A stage only fit for the gods and not for the faint-hearted. Ghana, playing a backline of four had very little chance to recover and reorganize, anytime the Brazilian Samba soccer was on display. Shots on target were few and far between, another frontier for assessment. Ghana had no shot on target in a session Brazil created plenty of decent scoring chances, and actually buried three.



Both sides made changes in the second half and Ghana was the side that nearly drew blood at the initial stages. It was a surreptitious activity by Andre Ayew in Brazil's 18-yard box as a corner kick was whipped in. Eclipsed by gangling Brazilian rearguards, Andre surprised the fairly packed stadium with a screaming header.



That effort bounced off the crossbar. The Le Havre stadium in Paris came alive from this talisman. He had always been a lethal weapon in the arsenal of Ghana who took time to warm in games. Per the proceedings, Brazil is not invisible but it will take some creative coaching and some adventure, to be able to overpower them. Brazil taught this better. A combination of hard run and deft touches nearly fetched Brazil a fourth.



For Ghana, the scoreless second half will be a confidence booster in the hope of possibilities.



Napoleon Ato Kittoe is the author of this opinion piece.