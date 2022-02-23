An open letter to the President of Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Columnist: Nana Aidoo

Mr. President, I am a citizen of the State and would like to use this medium to speak to your hearing.



Two suggestions I want to echo:



1. Free Education



Kindly stop the mass enrolment and have the cut-off point modality like in the past. This way you can feed the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions with those who do not meet the cut-off point.

This will equally force Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to see the need for competition and learn.



Again, the grade "A" schools should be taken off the Free Education policy so that parents and guardians that want to pay for the service could do so willingly.



2. Nation Builders Corps (NABCO)



I plead with you not to collapse your legacy.

Mr. President, I suggest you give at least 50,000 of the 100,000 recruited to private organizations where you will pay 40% of their salary while the private companies pay 60%.



Any organization that will need their services will have to be up-to-date or come clean on taxes. This will help you generate much revenue.



If I know I do not need to employ and pay GH¢1,500 but GH¢400, O my God, gladly will I pay tax to have them.



This will reduce the burdens on private organizations in terms of turnovers and layoffs.



Again, as tough and disciplined as entrepreneurs are, these NABCO trainees will be serious to serve.



Mr. President, I am Aidoo Jnr., the little voice crying into a big ear. Kindly succeed with the help of the private sector.



In 13 years of struggle as an entrepreneur, I conclude that entrepreneurship is suicidal in Ghana.