An open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky

Opinions of Monday, 18 April 2022

Columnist: Bismarck Fofie

President Zelensky, you are the one true political leader who personifies courage; you are a hero in your own right.



I am rather an ordinary citizen of Ghana and so my opinion does not count for anything.



However, I feel compelled to let you know that I am appalled to learn that Ghana (my beloved country) chose to abstain from voting on the issue of suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.



The Akufo-Addo government of Ghana should have voted in favour of the suspension of Russia. By abstaining from voting, Ghana has chosen to remain neutral in face of the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians by Russian troops.



Archbishop Desmond Tutu says “If you are neutral in a situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”



Under the chairmanship of President Akufo-Addo of Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea because of a military takeover. The government of Alpha Conde was ousted in a coup d’état after President Conde had manipulated the Guinean Constitution to allow him to run for a third term in office. Funnily enough, ECOWAS was silent about Conde’s third-term bid.



I dare say that the bloodless coup that toppled the Conde government pales in comparison with the slaughter of Ukrainians by Russian forces. I am disappointed to see the government of my country abstain from voting on such a crucial issue especially when the same government had earlier condemned Russia’s invasion of your country. This only betrays the inconsistency in the position of my government on burning issues.



The suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, one would argue, is a mild punishment but it will nonetheless serve to isolate Russia politically and, perhaps, tag it a rogue state.



The abstention of Ghana from voting on the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council presupposes that:



*the government of Ghana does not understand and appreciate the suffering of innocent Ukrainians



*the President of Ghana and his ministers are still wrestling with their conscience



*the government of Ghana is too cowardly to take a clear stance



*the government of Ghana lacks the moral courage to speak out against injustice



*the government of Ghana is still caught up in the “Cold War” mentality of political neutrality or non-alignment



It is important to note that the generality of Ghanaians sympathise with Ukrainians even though it is too late in the day to change the decision of our government.