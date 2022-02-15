An open letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Columnist: David Dzirasah

Mr. President, as you are already aware, the industrial strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana has brought academic activities at the various universities in Ghana to a complete halt.



This has affected the academic calendar of the various universities. Students wander aimlessly on the various campuses without engaging in any academic activity. Parents are also affected indirectly by the industrial strike action by UTAG. Parents are spending money on their children without any corresponding academic activities.



Research activities at the postgraduate level in most of the Universities have been suspended because of the strike action. We are therefore pleading with you Mr. President to as a matter of urgency intervene and bring the industrial strike action to an amicable resolution.



We know that you understand the plight of University lecturers and you have what it takes to change the narrative. Mr. President, it would not be fair to you nor to the people of Ghana to have the educational sector crumble under your administration.



So far attempt made by the National Labour Commission together with the Ministry of Education to deal with the issue has not yielded any positive result. Using the court to also settle this issue is not the best way to go. For that matter, we plead with you Mr. President to use your good office to address the strike action by UTAG. All parties should consider the interest of us the dear students.